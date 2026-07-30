Benchmark Electric Awarded Contract to Install Cummins Backup Generator at Shelby County Training Academy

Shelby County Training Academy, Memphis TN David Richey, President - Benchmark Electric, LLC Official logo of Benchmark Electric, LLC

200kW Cummins diesel generator will provide reliable backup power for the regional facility that trains law enforcement and corrections professionals

Whether we're installing a generator for emergency responders, an airport, business, or for a homeowner, the goal is the same: power that simply does not fail. ” — David Richey

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Electric , the top-selling Cummins Power Generation dealer in North America, has been awarded a contract to design and install a 200kW Cummins diesel generator at the Shelby County Training Academy, a facility used to train regional law enforcement and correctional services personnel.The new generator will serve as the Training Academy's primary source of backup power, ensuring that critical operations, classroom instruction, and facility systems remain fully functional in the event of a utility outage. Because the Academy plays a central role in preparing officers and corrections staff for service, uninterrupted power is essential to its day-to-day mission. Cummins commercial generators are trusted to protect critical operations around the world, powering airports, hospitals, emergency responders, and Fortune 500 companies. The Benchmark Electric installation will bring that same standard of reliability to the Shelby County Training Academy."Facilities like the Shelby County Training Academy can't afford downtime," said David Richey, President of Benchmark Electric. "The men and women who train there go on to serve and protect our communities, and it's an honor for our team to make sure they can do that work without interruption, no matter what's happening with the power grid."Richey noted that the project reflects the same standard Benchmark Electric applies across every installation, regardless of the size or scope of the facility it serves."Whether we're installing a generator for emergency responders, an airport, business, or for a homeowner, the goal is the same: power that simply does not fail," Richey said. "That's the standard Cummins builds to, and it's the standard we hold ourselves to on every job."The installation is part of Benchmark Electric's ongoing work supporting local government, public safety, and emergency responders throughout the region with dependable backup power solutions.About Benchmark ElectricFounded in 2004, Benchmark Electric is a Memphis-area electrical contractor and North America’s top-selling Cummins Power Generation dealer. The company designs, installs, and services backup power systems for commercial, industrial, and residential clients across the region. Learn more at BenchmarkElectric.us.

Generator installation at the Shelby County Training Academy in Memphis, Tennessee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.