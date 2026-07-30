Cosmetic Laser Dermatology Introduces XERF Skin Tightening in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic Laser Dermatology is pleased to introduce XERF™, an advanced, noninvasive skin tightening treatment designed to improve visible laxity, firmness, and skin surface quality without needles or significant downtime.

XERF uses multifrequency monopolar radiofrequency energy to deliver controlled heat across shallow, middle, and deeper tissue layers. This process supports fibroblastic function to enhance hyaluronic acid, collagen, and elastic fiber production, which contribute to the skin’s hydration, resilience, structure, and overall appearance.

With three depth settings and ten intensity levels, XERF treatment can be adjusted according to each patient’s skin quality, anatomy, treatment area, and aesthetic goals. Wave Fit™ pulse technology balances energy delivery, while Integrated Cryogen Delivery cools the skin with each pulse to support patient comfort.

“XERF gives us yet another sophisticated option for patients who want to improve early skin laxity and overall skin quality without surgery,” said Mitchel Goldman, MD, founder and medical director of Cosmetic Laser Dermatology. “Its ability to treat multiple tissue depths allows us to incorporate the technology into a broader, long-term rejuvenation plan.”

XERF may be used to address mild laxity affecting the cheeks, lower face, jawline, and neck. Some patients may notice an early feeling of tightness, while additional improvements can develop over the following weeks and months as fibroblastic function enhances hyaluronic acid, collagen, and elastic fiber production.

Advanced Multifrequency Radiofrequency Treatment Expands the Practice’s Nonsurgical Rejuvenation Options

Since no single skin tightening device is appropriate for every patient, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology offers XERF alongside Thermage® FLX, Ultherapy® Prime, Sofwave™, and the practice’s proprietary ThermiSculpt³ treatment. XERF is most comparable to Thermage FLX because both use monopolar radiofrequency energy to broadly heat tissue. Ultherapy Prime and Sofwave deliver focused ultrasound energy to selected tissue levels.

The practice’s board-certified dermatologists can select, alternate, or combine these technologies based on skin quality, anatomy, laxity depth, and treatment goals. XERF may also complement ThermiSculpt³, laser resurfacing, radiofrequency microneedling, dermal fillers, and biostimulators when a more comprehensive approach is appropriate.

About Cosmetic Laser Dermatology

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology is a nationally recognized cosmetic dermatology practice in San Diego known for clinical research, physician expertise, natural-looking results, and access to more than 60 laser, light, and energy devices. Treatments are performed by board-certified dermatologists who develop individualized plans using advanced technologies, injectables, regenerative options, and proprietary combination treatments.

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology

9339 Genesee Avenue, Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92121

858.657.1002

Media Contact: Risa Goldman

risa@goldman-marketing.com

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