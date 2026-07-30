Crisis Text Line and Face the Fight Launch Mental Health Resource Guide to Support Veterans, Service Members & Families

Partnership increases access to free, 24/7, confidential and judgment-free mental health support and resources for those who have served, and their families

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of America's 250th anniversary, Crisis Text Line , a global nonprofit that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish, and Face the Fight , the leading national movement fighting to dramatically reduce veteran suicide, have joined forces to expand access to mental health resources for veterans, active duty service members, military families and caregivers. This collaboration honors those who have served our country by ensuring that they and the people who support them have free and confidential access to compassionate mental health care whenever they need it.Through the partnership, members of the military community can access immediate support by texting SERVE or SERVICIO to 741741 to connect with a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor in English or Spanish—free, confidential, and available around the clock. In addition, Crisis Text Line has launched a dedicated Military Community Mental Health Resource Guide featuring educational tools, practical guidance and resources designed specifically for the unique experiences of military life."Those who serve our country demonstrate extraordinary strength every day, yet many continue to face invisible challenges long after their service or while supporting loved ones who serve," said Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line. "No one should have to face those challenges alone. Through our partnership with Face the Fight, we're making it easier for veterans, service members, military families and caregivers to access mental health support whenever they need it."Veterans and service members demonstrate remarkable resilience while navigating challenges such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, and the transition to civilian life. At the same time, stigma, logistical barriers, and concerns about seeking help can make accessing care more difficult. Crisis Text Line helps bridge those gaps by providing immediate, text-based support that is available anytime, anywhere.The need is critical. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veteran suicide remains one of the most urgent challenges facing the military community today. The veteran suicide rate is 60% higher than the national average, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among veterans under 45. Since 2001, more than 140,000 veterans have died by suicide.The Military Community Mental Health Resource Guide includes:*Free comprehensive mental health resources for veterans, service members and military families.*Information on recognizing signs that someone may be struggling.*Guidance on supporting a loved one experiencing emotional distress.*Personal stories from members of the military community and volunteer Crisis Counselors that help reduce stigma and encourage help-seeking."Face the Fight was created on the belief that reducing veteran suicide requires collective action,” said Chris Ford, Face the Fight Executive Lead at USAA. “By partnering with Crisis Text Line, we're strengthening a network of organizations committed to expanding access to care, raising awareness, and helping more people find hope when they need it most."To learn more and explore the Military Community Mental Health Resource Guide, visit Crisis Text Line's Military Mental Health Resource Center.About Crisis Text LineCrisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments. The nonprofit focuses on crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. We pair human connection with scalable technology, research, and partnerships to strengthen mental health systems and drive lasting change. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with its partners in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Simply text HELLO to 741741 to reach a live volunteer Crisis Counselor. Additional information is available at www.crisistextline.org About Face the FightFace the Fightis a life-saving initiative uniting more than 300 cross-sector partners to dramatically reduce veteran suicide by 2032. Founded by USAA, Reach Resilience and the Humana Foundation, the movement breaks stigma, expands access to proven solutions, and builds a culture where seeking help is a sign of strength, ensuring every veteran and their loved ones are supported and never left to fight alone.

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