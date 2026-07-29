When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 29, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 30, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg allergen Company Name: 529 Commerce, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Aquafaba Powder 4oz (113g) and (12 oz (340g) flexible foil pouches

Company Announcement

529 Commerce, LLC of Parkland, Florida is recalling 3,860 units of its 4oz and 12 oz packages of its Rooted in Rare brand Aquafaba Powder because the product may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled Rooted in Rare brand Aquafaba Powder was distributed through Amazon.com and direct to customers nationwide between June 2025 and July 2026 via our website www.rootedinrare.com.

The recalled Rooted in Rare brand Aquafaba powder is packaged in 4oz (113g) and (12 oz (340g) flexible foil pouches with UPC #199284530959 (4oz) and #199284306226 (12oz). The following “best buy” dates are included in the recall, which are printed on a sticker and placed on the back bottom left of the product package:

Best by 12/14/2026

Best by 12/12/2027

The recall was initiated after a consumer reported an allergic reaction after consuming the product. No other reports of illness have been received to date.

Customers who have purchased this product and have an allergy or sensitivity to egg should not consume and discard this product. Customers may request a refund from Amazon.com or contact 529 Commerce, LLC for a refund if it was purchased directly through our website.

Customers requiring additional information about this recall may contact customer service at 1-888-693-1013 or info@rootedinrare.com, Monday through Friday between 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST

We regret any inconvenience this has caused and have terminated our relationship with this particular supplier.