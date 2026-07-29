When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 29, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 30, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible E. Coli Contamination Company Name: Publix Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Organic IQF Frozen Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries, 10 oz and 48 oz

Company Announcement

LAKELAND, Fla., July 29, 2026 — Publix is recalling all lots of GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries because they may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O145:H28 (E. coli O145). E. coli O145 is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) that can cause illness characterized by severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (which may be bloody) and vomiting. While most healthy individuals recover within a week, some infections may result in a serious complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), particularly in young children, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The recalled product was shipped to Publix retail stores throughout 8 states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. As of the end of June 2026, Publix immediately conducted an internal stop sale of frozen GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries. These products remain unavailable for sale.

A recall of GreenWise Organic Blueberries, 10-ounce, Lot Code 60401 was previously announced on July 3, by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., San Carlos, Chile. Based on the public health officials’ product traceback and epidemiological information, Publix is now taking further action out of an abundance of caution to recall all lots of GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries.

Customers who have purchased the following frozen GreenWise products are reminded not to consume them, and the product(s) should be discarded or returned to Publix for a full refund.

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12153

Customers who have additional questions or concerns should contact Publix Customer Care at (800) 242-1227 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. For more information about the ongoing outbreak investigation, please refer to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/outbreaks/blueberries-07-26/index.html.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,413 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 28 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

Outbreak Advisory