Gov. Beshear: KOI Superior Walls Celebrates Grand Opening of New Facility in Boone County, Creating 73 Full-Time Jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 29, 2026) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted exciting new momentum within the state’s manufacturing sector as KOI Superior Walls celebrated the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Boone County, creating 73 Kentucky jobs.

“Kentucky’s historic economic momentum is driven by our highly skilled workforce and growing reputation as a great place to do business,” said Gov. Beshear. “We ‘re excited about KOI’s new facility in Boone County, the 73 new jobs and economic opportunities it will bring our people, and I want to thank KOI's leadership for choosing the commonwealth. I look forward to their continued success.”

KOI Superior Walls is a new company that manufactures precast concrete foundation walls for residential construction. The company broke ground on the new Burlington facility in August 2024. The initial phase of the manufacturing facility on the 14-acre site includes approximately 38,000 square feet of production space and 6,000 square feet of office space. The new manufacturing facility has also allowed for the expansion of the existing company , KOI Precast Concrete, which has operated in Boone County since 1987. The new project is expected to create 73 new full-time jobs covering manufacturing, installation, sales, design, administrative and management positions.

“We are excited to be manufacturing Superior Walls in Northern Kentucky,” said KOI Superior Walls President Ross Votel. “This innovative product offers significant benefits to the home-building process and an improved foundation in new homes. Our new facility will allow us to combine our decades of precast concrete manufacturing experience with this revolutionary system to grow into the future. We look forward to serving builders and homeowners in the region with our custom designed foundations and exceptional customer service.”

KOI Superior Walls is the sister company of KOI Precast Concrete, which was established in 1987 and manufactures and distributes precast concrete structures primarily for underground utility projects like manholes, catch basins and box culverts. KOI Superior Walls manufactures, delivers and installs precast concrete foundation walls for residential construction to reduce construction time, increase efficiency and improve foundations for homeowners. The company currently employs 20 workers and serves customers in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore noted there is a high demand for quality construction solutions in the Midwest: “KOI Superior Walls’ investment reflects the strength of Boone County’s manufacturing base. This project brings new jobs, supports the regional building industry and reinforces Boone County as a place where companies innovate, invest, expand and succeed.”

BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume highlighted the region’s strong manufacturing base: “KOI Superior Walls’ investment strengthens Northern Kentucky’s construction supply chain and supports our region’s continued growth. This project creates 73 full-time jobs, expands local access to precast concrete foundation systems and reinforces Northern Kentucky’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing.”

KOI Superior Walls’ grand opening event furthers what has been the best six-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,300 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $50 billion in announced investments, creating more than 70,000 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history and $29 billion more than the next highest total.

Gov. Beshear has announced some of the largest economic development projects in state history, which have solidified Kentucky as the battery capital of the United States: AESC’s $2 billion, 2,000-job gigafactory project in Warren County; Ford Motor Co.’s $2 billion, 2,200-job commitment in Louisville, as well as its $2 billion, 2,100-job project at the Kentucky 1 plant in Hardin County; Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing’s $712 million investment, creating 1,572 jobs in Shelby County; and Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in Scott County, among others.

In February, the Governor announced Kentucky once again set an all-time record for products shipped globally, with $51.6 billion in exports in 2025, representing a 7.65% increase over 2024.

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between December 2024 and December 2025.

The Governor’s administration also secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund. In 2023, Kentucky recorded over 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has stayed above that number ever since.

In addition, Kentucky has secured rating increases from major credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky in the top five nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2025 Governor’s Cup rankings. In June, Area Development magazine awarded the commonwealth a Silver Shovel designation in its 2025 Shovel Awards, which highlight states for attracting high-value investment projects that will create a significant number of new jobs in their communities.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new initiative, called New Kentucky Home, to increase economic investment, attain and attract talent, and increase tourism across the state.

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in April 2024 preliminarily approved an incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

For more information on KOI Superior Walls, visit SuperiorWalls.com.

A detailed community profile for Boone County can be viewed here.

Information on Kentucky’s economic development efforts and programs is available at NewKentuckyHome.ky.gov. Fans of the Cabinet for Economic Development can also join the discussion at facebook.com/CEDkygov, on Twitter @CEDkygov, Instagram @CEDkygov and LinkedIn.