Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Regions Bank and former employee of First Interstate Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the following enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Simon Alberto Gonzalez

Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama

Misappropriation of customer funds

Consent prohibition order against Ralph A. Mojica

Former employee of First Interstate Bank, Billings, Montana

Misappropriation of customer funds and embezzlement of Bank funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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