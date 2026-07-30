Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Regions Bank and former employee of First Interstate Bank
July 30, 2026
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Regions Bank and former employee of First Interstate Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the following enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Simon Alberto Gonzalez
Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama
Misappropriation of customer funds
Consent prohibition order against Ralph A. Mojica
Former employee of First Interstate Bank, Billings, Montana
Misappropriation of customer funds and embezzlement of Bank funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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