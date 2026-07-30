Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County Announces 9th Annual Casino Royale Poker Tournament

High-Stakes Evening of Glamour and Giving to Support Local Youth Mentorship

Every chip played and ticket purchased helps us take children off our waiting list and match them with a supportive mentor, helping the next generation find their confident path forward.” — Tina Rose, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing its celebration of 65 years of mentorship in the region, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of San Diego County is thrilled to announce its 9th Annual Casino Royale Poker Tournament on Friday, August 7th, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at BoujieMana. The 21-and-over event promises an unforgettable evening of high-stakes excitement, glamour, and friendly competition to raise critical funds for youth mentoring programs."We operate under the belief that every child has inherent potential, and with the right support, that potential can unlock an incredible future," says Tina Rose, CEO & President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. "Our annual Casino Royale event is a chance for the community to go “all-in” for San Diego's youth. Every chip played and ticket purchased helps us take children off our waiting list and match them with a supportive mentor, helping the next generation of San Diegans find their confident path forward."Whether attendees are looking to play their cards right at the tables or enjoy a fabulous night out, there are multiple ways to participate and make a BIG impact:-The Poker Player Pass: Grants guests a seat at the tables for thrilling tournament gameplay.-Boujie Bites & Fun Pass: A specialized spectator pass for those who prefer to cheer from the sidelines.-Exclusive Sponsorships: Opportunities for businesses to receive VIP recognition, exclusive event perks, and prime visibility as the "true high rollers of the night."All individual passes include event access, savory bites, and a complimentary drink. Please note that a valid ID is required for entry.For 65 years, BBBS of San Diego County has been a guiding force in the community, providing children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships. The funds raised from this year's Casino Royale will ensure that more children in San Diego County have the opportunity to succeed and thrive.Will you go all-in for San Diego's youth? To purchase tickets, register to play, or view exclusive sponsorship packages, please visit https://sdbigs.org/event/poker-tournament/ About Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego CountyFor 65 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County has provided children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships. The organization operates under the belief that every child has the ability to succeed and thrive in life when their potential is ignited by a mentor.

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