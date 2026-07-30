Rich Chef Poor Chef® Wins Two National Book Awards, Cementing Its Status as a #1 International Bestseller

Award-winning Author, Yusuf Yaran Rich Chef, Poor Chef: The Secret To Cooking Because You Want To, Not Because You Have To

The Secret to Cooking Because You Want To, Not Because You Have To, For Chefs and Hospitality Professionals Who Want To Build Long-Term Financial Security

It’s not about luck or raw skill, but about using the right strategies and systems. This book is the blueprint they never received in culinary school.” — Yusuf Yaran

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWins Two National Book Awards, Cementing Its Status as a #1 International BestsellerRich Chef Poor Chef: The Secret to Cooking Because You Want To, Not Because You Have To, by Guinness World Record-holding Culinary Olympian Yusuf Yaran, has earned two major national book awards following its debut as a #1 International Bestseller. The book was named Best Business Book in the Hospitality and Career Category in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review and Best Self-Help and Career Development Book in the United States of 2026 by Evergreen Awards.The double recognition affirms the book's growing influence on how chefs and hospitality professionals approach career development, wealth-building, and long-term financial security in an industry traditionally defined by long hours and limited upward mobility.A PROVEN SYSTEM, NOW AWARD-WINNINGAccording to the Best of Best Review: “Although written for chefs and hoteliers, Rich Chef Poor Chefreaches beyond hospitality alone. The committee recognized its growing relevance among entrepreneurs, operators, creators, and professionals navigating industries built on long hours and unstable financial structures. Its message about ownership, strategy, and career architecture resonates with readers looking to transform specialized skills into sustainable long term success.”Through a three-step system and insider strategies, Rich Chef Poor Chefoffers a roadmap for improved work-life balance, drawing on more than 20 years of international experience across 20+ countries.The Evergreen Awards' recognition “highlights the book’s structured approach to career development, financial awareness, and long term professional growth within the global hospitality industry. The selection reflects its emphasis on practical, experience based guidance rather than generalized motivational content.”Yaran’s own journey, from a 13-year-old baking apprentice in Istanbul to a hotel executive overseeing more than 1,000 employees, grounds the book's central message: that talent alone doesn't build a career or a fortune. Systems, strategy, and positioning do.“Many chefs and hoteliers never break through despite their talent,” Yaran says. “It’s not about luck or raw skill, but about using the right strategies and systems. This book is the blueprint they never received in culinary school.”INDUSTRY RECOGNITION AT A PIVOTAL MOMENTThe awards arrive as the hospitality industry faces increasing demand for skilled professionals and clearer career pathways. Rich Chef Poor Cheffills a long-standing gap by offering guidance tailored to those working in international kitchens, hotels, and hospitality operations and is now backed by recognition from two independent panels of judges in the same year.ABOUT YUSUF YARANYusuf Yaran is a Culinary Olympian, Guinness World Record holder, and Cornell-trained hospitality executive with over 20 years of experience across 20+ countries in culinary operations and hotel management. He holds credentials from Harvard Business School and is currently conducting doctoral research on hospitality and financial markets. His mission is to empower chefs and hoteliers to achieve career and financial success through proven strategies.For more information, visit: https://www.yusufyaran.com/ MEDIA CONTACTBrand Name: Rich Chef Poor ChefContact Name: Yusuf YaranContact Email: support@richchefpoorchef.comCountry: SingaporeWebsite: https://www.richchefpoorchef.com

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