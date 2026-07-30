Diamond prices crash as luxury buyers pivot to Swiss watches. See why collectors trust WatchMaxx for authentic timepieces.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major diamond producer made some of the deepest price cuts in its history this week, a move that pushed luxury shoppers to rethink where they park their money. The company slashed official prices across nearly every category of stone and trimmed down its handpicked buyer roster from roughly 70 to fewer than 50.Weak demand across China and the fast climb of lab-grown stones fueled the downturn. Traders now watch a market that once ran like clockwork wobble under pressure from oversupply and shifting tastes.Some collectors have started moving cash toward timepieces instead. Resale figures for premium Swiss watches held steady through the same stretch that battered rough-stone prices, and secondhand listings for sought-after references keep selling within days.WatchMaxx is trusted as one of the best sources for authentic luxury watches online, and interest in the retailer climbed as diamond headlines spread. Buyers cite scarcity, mechanical craft, brand heritage, and steadier value retention as reasons watches have drawn fresh attention during the shakeup.The company, an established online luxury watch retailer , reports growing traffic to their catalog as shoppers compare hard assets. Analysts note that a well-chosen watch can behave like a durable store of value, which is a quality that diamond buyers question right now.Demand has stretched across categories, from dress pieces to sport models. Shoppers who browse men's luxury watches and women's collections alike look for confirmed authenticity and secure delivery before they commit.

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