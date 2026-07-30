Former Police Chief Brian O'Hara Available for National Media Commentary on Policing, Public Safety & Crisis Leadership

Veteran law enforcement executive Brian O'Hara offers expert commentary on policing, public safety policy, law enforcement leadership, and major breaking news.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian A. O'Hara , a former major city police chief and public safety director with more than two decades of executive law enforcement experience, is available to provide expert commentary to media outlets on policing, public safety policy, and law enforcement leadership. O’Hara is known for explaining public safety issues in a clear, fact-based, nonpartisan manner for television, radio, podcasts, and print media.O’Hara has led policing during periods of national attention involving police reform, violent crime reduction, officer recruitment, federal oversight, immigration-related operational challenges, and major critical incidents. His experience spans executive leadership in two of America’s most complex urban environments, giving him a unique perspective on the intersection of policing, public policy, crisis management, and local government. Having led Minneapolis during one of the most scrutinized periods in modern policing—and previously directing public safety in Newark, New Jersey—O’Hara provides practical, nonpartisan analysis grounded in executive leadership experience rather than political advocacy.As the former Chief of Police in Minneapolis (2022–2026), the first appointed after George Floyd’s murder, and former Director of Public Safety and Deputy Mayor in Newark, New Jersey, O'Hara offers a unique perspective on the intersection of policing, public policy, crisis management, and local government. He has led law enforcement through high-profile crises, including Operation Metro Surge, the response to the 2025 Annunciation School shooting, federal consent-decree reform, and other major public safety challenges, bringing a practitioner's perspective to the complex issues shaping policing today.Areas of commentary include breaking law enforcement news, violent crime trends, crisis leadership, mass casualty response, civil unrest and public order policing, police staffing and recruitment challenges, police reform and consent-decree implementation, crisis leadership and critical-incident response, gun-violence reduction and community policing, data-driven policing and department management, and rebuilding community trust and police-community relations.“Every major public safety crisis comes down to leadership, judgement, and execution,” said O'Hara. “My role is not to advocate for one side or another, but to explain what experienced police leaders see, how critical decisions are actually made, and what the practical consequences of those decisions are for public safety and community trust.”O’Hara is available nationwide via television, radio, podcast, and virtual interviews.O'Hara holds a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from Rutgers University and is a graduate of the FBI National Executive Institute, the FBI National Academy, and the Harvard Kennedy School's Senior Executives in State and Local Government program.O’Hara Leadership Group, LLC provides executive advisory services to public safety organizations, governments, and private-sector clients seeking expertise in organizational transformation, crisis management, and public safety strategy..###For more information on O’Hara Leadership Group, visit oharaleadership.com To learn more about Brian O’Hara, visit his LinkedIn profile or his personal website at https://brian-ohara.com XXX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.