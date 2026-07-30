Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko Hold China-Russia Consultations on Middle East and African Affairs

On July 22, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko held China-Russia consultations on Middle East and African affairs in Beijing.

Miao Deyu stated that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era has continued to deepen. In the turbulent and changing international landscape, the two sides have set an example of major-country relations featuring everlasting good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation. The Middle East and Africa are important regions in the process of multipolarity and economic globalization. At present, the Middle East situation is evolving in a complex manner, with hotspot issues continuing to heat up, and the international community generally hopes for a swift de-escalation in the region. Africa is at a crucial stage of industrialization and modernization, with growing international attention and investment in the continent. China is ready to strengthen strategic communication with Russia on Middle East and African issues, jointly uphold peace and stability in the Middle East, promote development and prosperity across Africa, and work with Middle Eastern and African countries to safeguard international fairness and justice, uphold the common interests of developing countries, and contribute to world peace and development.

Georgy Borisenko stated that President Vladimir Putin maintains in-depth and sound communication with President Xi Jinping, and Russia-China relations are at their best in history. Russia and China share broad consensus on international and regional issues, both advocating for the preservation of multilateralism and having conducted good cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations (UN) and BRICS. The consultations between Russia and China on Middle East and African affairs will further enhance strategic communication between the two sides. Russia is ready to work with China to make more efforts to restore stability and peace in the Middle East and promote prosperity and development in Africa.