Fridababy Founder Kaisa Levine Shares the 'Word of Mom' Playbook Behind a $30 Million Bootstrapped Brand

Kaisa Levine built her company on "word of mom," marketing through trusted relationships

Levine grew the baby-care company into a national brand with no advertising budget. She shares her methods with other "mompreneurs" on a new website.

You don't need venture capital or an advertising budget to build something real. You need to understand exactly who your customer trusts, and earn a place in it.” — Kaia Levine

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaisa Levine, the founder of Fridababy, is sharing the methods she used to build the baby-care company into a $30 million business without venture capital or an advertising budget. She has published the account at kaisalevine.co , making her approach available to other entrepreneurs for the first time.The site traces the company from a single imported product to a national brand, and centers on the method Levine used to get there: what she calls "word of mom."Levine founded the business in Miami in 2007 with an infant nasal aspirator, the NoseFrida, that she had discovered on a visit to her native Sweden with her newborn. She started with under $5,000 and no outside capital, and never ran a meaningful advertising campaign. The only paid promotion in the brand's early years was a $100 mention on a parenting podcast.Instead, she built distribution one relationship at a time. She demonstrated the product for pediatricians, then asked which pharmacies their patients used and called those next. She offered independent retailers a buy-back guarantee to lower their risk, and asked satisfied customers to spread the word in the online parenting forums that predated social media."Word of mom, word of pediatrician, key pharmacies, key boutique retailers, each link reinforcing the next," is how the site describes the engine behind the company's growth.By 2013, the company had recorded four consecutive years of 100 percent growth and moved into national retail, including Target, Babies R Us, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. Levine sold a majority stake to the private equity firm Garnett Station Partners in July 2016, when the company was generating $30 million in annual revenue and $7 million in EBITDA. She sold her remaining shares when SC Johnson acquired the company in 2020. It is now branded as Frida Levine is making her methods public for the first time. Her firsthand account covers product discovery, distribution, and scaling a bootstrapped company through acquisition, subjects on which detailed accounts from women founders remain uncommon."The most powerful marketing I ever had was one mother telling another," Levine said. "You don't need venture capital or an advertising budget to build something real. You need to understand exactly who your customer trusts, and earn a place in it. That is something any founder can do."The site includes a timeline of the company's growth and an archive of press and marketing materials from its early years.About Kaisa LevineKaisa Levine is the founder of Fridababy, the Miami-based baby-care company she started in 2007 and built into a national brand before selling a majority stake in 2016. A former New York City emergency medical technician, she discovered the NoseFrida while visiting her native Sweden with her newborn. Learn more at kaisalevine.co.

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