Empire State Development Announces More Than $32 Million Expansion Project for Photonics Manufacturer Sydor Optics in Monroe County

Company Will Construct New 100,000 Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility in Rochester to Accommodate Continued Growth; Company Commits to Creating Up To 36 New Jobs; 92 Jobs Will be Retained

NYS Continued Investment in Optics Industry Support the Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy

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Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that photonics manufacturer Sydor Optics is expanding its renowned manufacturing operations in Monroe County. Citing increased customer demand and the need to increase production capacity, the project will include the construction of a new 100,000 square-foot building at the company’s Jet View Drive location in Rochester. As a result of the expansion, Sydor Optics plans to add up to 36 new jobs onsite.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Sydor Optics’ decision to continue to grow its operations in Monroe County represents the importance Governor Hochul’s commitment to innovation, and to the strength of the local workforce, backed by the region's reputation as a global photonics industry leader. This public-private partnership will create high-quality jobs in advanced manufacturing, generating new economic growth throughout the Finger Lakes region.”

The storied family-owned business, rooted in Rochester, has built its reputation as a worldwide industry leader supplying custom-engineered and high-volume components to a wide range of fields, including aerospace, defense, biomedical, semiconductor, telecommunications, and the entertainment industry. The company specializes in double-sided grinding and polishing, continuous pad polishing, and CNC and laser machining.

To assist the company, ESD has offered up to $450,000 through the performance-based Excelsior Tax Credit Program which is linked to the creation of 36 new jobs over the next five years; 92 jobs will be retained. Monroe and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the project. The company expects to be operational at the new facility in the fall of 2027.

Sydor Optics President Matthew Sydor said, “This project represents another big step for our company as we continue to grow to better serve our customers. This world-class facility here in Rochester is critical for our company’s future and we are incredibly grateful to Empire State development and to all of our local economic development partners for their continued support. Rochester is home to the Optics, Photonics, and Imaging industry and we are truly proud to be a part of that legacy.”

Since 1964, Sydor Optics has been dedicated to growing the optics industry in the region. Company Chairman James Sydor will be inducted into the 2026 Rochester Business Hall of Fame later this year, has previously served as President of the American Precision Optics Manufacturing Association and received the SPIE President’s Award earlier this year.

The Finger Lakes Region is home to an incredibly rich ecosystem of forward-thinking optics industry entrepreneurs who are looking to grow their business. The region offers the University of Rochester's Institute of Optics, and Laboratory for Laser Energetics, Luminate NY, the world’s largest business accelerator for startup firms in the optics, photonics and imaging industries, the Rochester Institute of Technology, and Monroe Community College, the first U.S. community college to offer an associate degree in optical systems technology. The region is also home to more than 150 local OPI companies which employ 19,000 employees.

State Senator Pamela Helming said, “Sydor Optics is a great example of a homegrown company that is creating good-paying jobs, investing in our community and strengthening one of our region’s most important industries. I have had the opportunity to visit Sydor’s operations in Chili and have seen firsthand the pride the Sydor family takes in their company, their employees and the future of optics and photonics in our region. Their impact extends well beyond their own business through industry leadership and a longstanding commitment to developing the skilled workforce that helps keep our region competitive. This expansion will create 36 new jobs, retain 92 existing jobs, and further strengthen Rochester and the Finger Lakes as a global leader in optics and photonics. Congratulations to Jim, Matthew and Jonathan Sydor and the entire Sydor Optics team on this exciting next chapter.”

State Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “The expansion of Sydor Optics represents another important step in Rochester becoming a global hub for leadership and innovation in optics, photonics, and imaging technology, building on the talent, expertise and workforce pipeline that exists in our region. Sydor’s expansion shows that investing in and supporting family-owned businesses offers a significant return on investment for our regional economy - transforming communities, offering good, family-sustaining jobs, and bringing equity and opportunity to emerging industries.”

County Executive Adam Bello said, "Sydor Optics has been a cornerstone of our community's manufacturing legacy for decades, and this major expansion is a testament to the thriving optics and photonics ecosystem we’ve built here in Monroe County. This project will fuel local economic growth and create high-quality jobs, aligning with the Governor’s broader strategy to invest in our region’s key industries. We are grateful to the Governor for her continued leadership and support in driving economic opportunity throughout the Finger Lakes."

City Of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “Our competitive advantage has always been our ability to work collaboratively to compete on an international scale. Sydor Optics' expansion reflects the power of a region that leverages strengths to support homegrown innovation and manufacturing. When partners pull in the same direction, we create opportunities that benefit our region’s economy and reinforce Rochester as a global leader in optics, photonics, and imaging.”

Matt Hurlbutt, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Enterprise said, “The Greater Rochester, NY region is a world leader in optics, photonics, imaging, and laser technology, providing an essential foundation for Sydor Optics to thrive. As demand for the company’s products increases, we are pleased that Sydor Optics continues to expand here, building on the talent, expertise, and integrated supply chain that will drive its future growth. GRE is proud to connect Sydor Optics with key economic development partners to support the company’s growth plans and the construction of its new 100,000-square-foot facility.”

For additional Information about Sydor Optics, visit: https://sydor.com/.

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here. ​

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

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