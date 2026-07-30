South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen to Lead Two National Court Organizations

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 30, 2026

Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen has been named president of the Conference of Chief Justices (CCJ) and chair of the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) board of directors. Chief Justice Jensen’s one-year terms began July 29, 2026, following this week’s CCJ annual conference and NCSC’s board of directors meeting in Rapid City.

“Chief Justice Jensen has been a steadfast advocate for expanding access to legal services, particularly in rural communities where too many people struggle to find the help they need,” said NCSC President Elizabeth Clement. “His leadership has brought national attention to the challenges facing rural courts and the innovative solutions needed to address them. We congratulate him on becoming president of CCJ and look forward to working with him to strengthen access to justice across the country.”

Founded in 1949 and comprised of the top judicial officers of each state, CCJ promotes the interests and effectiveness of state judicial systems by developing policies and educational programs designed to improve court operations. CCJ also acts as the primary representative of the state courts before Congress and federal executive agencies.

A member of the South Dakota Supreme Court since 2017, Chief Justice Jensen has led the Court since 2021 and is currently in his second four-year term as chief justice. Prior to his appointment to the Court, he served as a circuit judge in South Dakota’s First Judicial Circuit for 14 years and presiding judge for six years. He also was in private practice. A graduate of Bethel University and the University of South Dakota School of Law, Chief Justice Jensen clerked for Justice Richard W. Sabers of the South Dakota Supreme Court.

His past service includes serving as chair of the Unified Judicial System’s Presiding Judges Council and president of the South Dakota Judges Association. In 2009, he was appointed as a judicial fellow to the Advanced Science and Technology Adjudication Resource Center in Washington, D.C.

View a photo of the gavel passing.

Photo Caption: Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr., outgoing president of the Conference of Chief Justices, passes the gavel to South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen, the incoming president of the Conference of Chief Justices.

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About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.