Celerity Enterprises and SPARXiQ/Trade Hounds Announce Partnership for Manufacturer and Distributor Rebate Management

Joint solution combines industry-leading rebate automation with AI-driven commercial intelligence to help manufacturers and distributors maximize rebate ROI.

Celerity provides the trusted operational foundation, while SPARXiQ and Trade Hounds deliver the commercial intelligence and AI recommendations that help every rebate dollar work harder.” — SPARXiQ CEO David Bauders

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celerity Enterprises, SPARXiQ and Trade Hounds today announced a strategic partnership to help manufacturers and distributors modernize how they design, execute, measure, and continuously optimize special pricing agreements (SPAs) and rebate programs.

Celerity Enterprises is the industry’s leading rebate automation and SPA management platform. SPARXiQ is the leader in pricing and sales optimization, commercial analytics, and agentic AI. Trade Hounds is America’s largest social marketplace for construction and industrial B2B contractors and tradespeople.

Together, they’re creating a new category of commercial technology. Commercial investment optimization helps organizations move beyond simply processing rebates to ensuring every rebate dollar produces measurable business results.

For decades, manufacturers and distributors have relied on SPAs and rebate programs to influence market share, strengthen channel relationships, and drive profitable growth. While automation has improved administration, most organizations still lack the visibility to determine whether those investments are delivering the intended commercial outcomes. This new solution closes that gap.

Celerity Enterprises provides the operational backbone by automating SPA administration, standardizing manufacturer data, validating claims, streamlining distributor onboarding, and ensuring accurate execution across the rebate lifecycle. SPARXiQ and Trade Hounds build on that trusted operational data with advanced commercial analytics, competitive benchmarking, market intelligence, and AI-powered recommendations that help both manufacturers and distributors continuously improve rebate effectiveness.

“For years, our industry has focused on making rebate administration faster and more accurate,” said Megan O’Rear, CEO of Celerity Enterprises. “That’s critically important, but it’s only part of the opportunity. By partnering with SPARXiQ and Trade Hounds, we’re enabling manufacturers and distributors to not only execute rebate programs efficiently, but to continuously improve them. Together we’re helping the industry turn operational excellence into commercial advantage.”

The partnership addresses challenges shared across the electrical, HVAC, plumbing, industrial, automation, and construction supply markets, where manufacturers and distributors collectively manage billions of dollars annually in customer-specific pricing agreements.

The joint platform helps organizations answer questions that have traditionally remained difficult or impossible to quantify.

Manufacturers can identify:

• Which rebate investments are generating measurable market share growth

• Where programs are overfunded or underfunded

• Which distributor opportunities offer the highest return

• Where pricing investments should be redirected

• How commercial investments compare across markets and channels

Distributors can identify:

• Missing or underutilized rebate opportunities

• Customers who qualify for additional manufacturer support

• Suppliers where funding opportunities exist

• Rebate programs that improve profitability

• Commercial actions that increase wallet share and margin

Unlike traditional rebate systems that primarily manage transactions, the combined platform creates a continuous feedback loop that measures performance, recommends improvements, and helps organizations refine future rebate strategies.

“Rebate programs represent one of the largest commercial investments manufacturers make with their distribution partners,” said David Bauders, CEO of SPARXiQ and Trade Hounds. “Historically, companies have been able to process those investments, but not optimize them. Celerity provides the trusted operational foundation, while SPARXiQ and Trade Hounds deliver the commercial intelligence and AI recommendations that help every rebate dollar work harder. Together we’re helping customers move from rebate administration to commercial investment optimization.”

Beyond operational efficiency, the partnership emphasizes stronger collaboration throughout the channel by aligning manufacturers, distributors, rep agencies, and contractors around shared commercial objectives.

Both companies believe that future rebate strategies will increasingly leverage artificial intelligence to recommend where commercial investments will have the greatest impact while automating much of today’s manual decision-making and administrative work.

Initial joint offerings include:

• Commercial rebate health assessments

• SPA opportunity diagnostics

• Manufacturer commercial investment optimization

• Distributor rebate optimization programs

• Joint implementation services

• AI-powered commercial recommendations

• Executive dashboards and benchmarking

• Ongoing commercial performance monitoring

The partnership is immediately available to manufacturers and distributors throughout North America.

About Celerity Enterprises

Celerity Enterprises provides cloud-based rebate automation and SPA management solutions that simplify the administration, validation, reconciliation, and execution of manufacturer rebate programs. Its platform standardizes complex rebate processes, improves data accuracy, accelerates implementation, and helps manufacturers and distributors reduce administrative costs while strengthening channel relationships.

Learn more at www.celerityenterprises.com.

About SPARXiQ and Trade Hounds

SPARXiQ and Trade Hounds help manufacturers and distributors improve commercial performance through advanced pricing, sales and SPA rebate optimization, market analytics, customer intelligence, competitive benchmarking, and agentic AI. Its solutions transform transactional data into actionable commercial recommendations that help organizations accelerate profitable growth, improve rebate ROI, optimize pricing, and strengthen customer relationships. Through its Trade Hounds platform, SPARXiQ also brings real-time contractor and end-user demand and purchasing intelligence into commercial decision-making.

Learn more at www.sparxiq.com and www.tradehounds.com.

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