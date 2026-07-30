The Providence Welcomes Founders Club Members for Exclusive "Sip, Savor & Socialize" Event

As we continue planning The Providence, every conversation helps us better understand what matters most to our future residents ” — Donna Smith, Executive Director - The Providence

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Providence , a Franciscan Community, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago is bringing its future community to life with the first exclusive event for members of The Providence Founders Club. On Thursday, July 30, at 3:00 p.m., Founders Club members will gather for Sip, Savor & Socialize at the Crystal Room at Franklin Terrace located in Troy, NY.Designed exclusively for Founders Club members – the first future residents to reserve their home with a 10% reservation deposit – the event marks an exciting milestone as they gather to mingle and meet helping to create a community that will define life at The Providence long before the doors open in late 2028.Guests will enjoy an elegant afternoon featuring chef-prepared hors d'oeuvres, an open bar and a signature cocktail created especially for the occasion. Through interactive icebreakers, engaging conversations and a fun community scavenger hunt with special raffle prizes, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with their future neighbors in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere."This event represents something much larger than a social gathering," said Galen Heins, Director of Sales and Marketing for The Providence. "It’s the beginning of a community. One of the unique aspects of The Providence is that meaningful relationships begin long before residents move in. Through the Founders Club, our members are already building friendships, sharing experiences and helping shape the culture of the community they will one day call home."The event also reflects The Providence’s commitment to creating a community shaped by the voices of its future residents. Before the gathering, Founders Club members shared their thoughts, preferences, and ideas through a survey designed to help guide the experience. Their input helped shape the event’s format and activities creating an engaging and meaningful opportunity for future residents to connect, share and begin building relationships."As we continue planning The Providence, every conversation helps us better understand what matters most to our future residents," said Donna Smith, Executive Director of The Providence. "Our goal is to create more than beautiful residences – we’re creating a community where people experience connection, purpose and the opportunity to live joyfully from the very beginning."The Providence Founders Club provides members with exclusive access to special events, project updates, educational programs and opportunities to engage with future neighbors throughout the planning and development process. Members also receive priority information and future residence selection opportunities as the community progresses toward opening.Rooted in the Franciscan Ministries mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, The Providence is being thoughtfully designed as a premier Life Plan Community where wellness, hospitality, lifelong learning and meaningful relationships come together to create an exceptional senior living experience.Event DetailsSip, Savor & SocializeExclusive Founders Club EventThursday, July 30, 2026 - 3:00 p.m.Crystal Room at Franklin Terrace16 Campbell AvenueTroy, NY 12180This event is exclusive to members of The Providence Founders Club. If you want to learn more about becoming a member, please email Galen Heins at gheins@franciscanministries.org.About The ProvidenceThe Providence is a future Life Plan Community currently under development in New York’s Capital Region. Inspired by the Franciscan tradition of compassionate service and guided by the philosophy of Living Joyfully, The Providence will offer a comprehensive continuum of living options, including Carriage Homes, Villas, Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Ancora Memory Care. Thoughtfully designed around wellness, hospitality, lifelong learning and meaningful connections, the community will provide older adults with opportunities to embrace each stage of life with confidence, purpose and joy. Scheduled to open in late 2028, The Providence represents a new model of senior living – one that combines exceptional residences, innovative services and a supportive community where individuals can continue to grow, connect and live life fully.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops, and manages senior living communities that offer exceptional hospitality, personalized services, and a full continuum of care. Through its Living Joyfully philosophy and the invitation of Joy Lives Here to its residents, Franciscan Ministries is redefining senior living by creating communities where older adults can live with purpose, connection and peace of mind.In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

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