First Junior Adventure Racing World Championships a Success in Temiscamingue

Teams from 10 nations travelled to Canada to compete ARWS CEO Heidi Muller welcomed the international teams The flag parade at the first Junior Adventure Racing World Championship Splashdown at the Junior Adventure Racing World Championship The opening canoe stage at the Junior Adventure Racing World Championship

The first Junior Adventure Racing World Championship closed on Sunday in Témiscaming, Quebec, crowning world champions across Under-18 and Under-25 divisions.

These young athletes are the future elite racers, coaches, and leaders of our sport.” — Heidi Muller. CEO ARWS

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TÉMISCAMING, QUEBEC, CANADA (30 July 2026) – The dawn of a new era in endurance sports has arrived. The inaugural Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) Junior Adventure Racing World Championship wrapped up on Sunday in Témiscaming, Quebec, crowning six maiden world champion teams across Under-18 and Under-25 divisions. The highly anticipated four-day event, held from 23 to 26 July 2026, was a historic milestone that lived up to the title of a World Championship, showcasing thrilling, top-tier racing in spectacular wilderness venues.Thirty-eight youth teams representing ten countries – Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, and the United States – travelled to Canada to compete in pairs. Over the course of the weekend, these outstanding young athletes pieced together inspiring performances that proved they are the trailblazers for the future of global adventure racing.A Dream Fulfilled by Global CollaborationThe historic launch of the Junior Championship represents a long-held dream and extensive work by ARWS CEO Heidi Muller, who travelled from Australia to witness the race unfold. Muller, who has championed youth involvement throughout her two decades as an event organiser, made establishing a global youth pathway a key priority upon taking the helm of ARWS in 2023.“This is a concept I have been dreaming about and working towards for so many years,” shared an emotional Heidi Muller as the race commenced on Lake Kipawa.. “After taking on the role of ARWS CEO in 2023, it was a priority for me to establish a Junior World Championship. It came with significant challenges—finding the right partners, funding, and making international travel affordable for young teams. Témiscamingue and Endurance Aventure were the perfect partners I was searching for.”Muller emphasized that the event was a massive collaborative success, brought to life in partnership with Raid Témiscamingue and the newly established International Adventure Racing Association (IARA). Under the coordination of IARA, member national associations selected and fundraised to send their top young athletes. “This is a turning point for our sport, and I am so proud of the immense effort the global adventure racing community has made,” Muller added.Raid Témiscamingue and Endurance Aventure Deliver a World-Class ArenaThe host organisation, Endurance Aventure, led by founder and Raid Témiscamingue organiser Daniel Poirier, delivered a flawless and spectacular race. Poirier noted that hosting the event was a "dream project" backed strongly by regional authorities who believe in youth, active lifestyles, and the outdoors.The event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony celebrating local indigenous culture, followed on Friday by the Desjardins Youth Raid Prologue (21 km), which partnered local school children with international athletes.The main world championship course explored Témiscamingue’s pristine boreal forests, rushing rivers, and thousands of sparkling lakes. On Saturday, Day 1 tested teams with a grueling 60-kilometre course starting with a long canoe section on Lake Kipawa, followed by mountain biking, orienteering, trail running, slack-lining, swimming, and ziplining, ending in Opémican National Park. After camping in the park, athletes tackled a completely different 40-to-50-kilometre course on Sunday to reach the final finish line.France Dominates the World Stage as New Zealand Claims U-18 Men's CrownThe athletic talent on display was exceptional, with French teams showing incredible preparation and tactical dominance. Backed by a strong national commitment of eight pairs covering every division, France took home five out of the six world crowns.The sole non-French victory came in the Under-18 Men’s category, which hosted the most dramatic finish of the weekend. France’s Elie and Zacharie Dhombres held a slim two-minute lead after Day 1. However, on Sunday, Kiwis Luke Jansen and Silas Jones (Black Diamond NZ) delivered a masterclass on the water. Hammering the canoe leg, the New Zealanders wiped out the gap and built a decisive multiple-minute lead, crossing the finish line in first overall (11:36:26) to claim the gold. The Dhombres brothers took second place (11:42:30), while Spain’s Ekain Fernandez-Garcia and Joan Montes Peidro charged from fifth on Saturday to claim third.In all other categories, France was unbeatable:Under-18 Women: Maiwenn Tate and Adeline Choutkoff (Fédération Française de Triathlon Femmes) comfortably took the world crown. They were pushed hard by compatriots Léna Bourdon and Lauriane Bouchut (Luberon Terre de Raid) who claimed silver. Americans Jossalyn Henry and Katharine Virgilio (Full Steam Ahead 2) finished third.Under-18 Mixed: Amandine Govin and Dayan Molus (Fédération Française de Triathlon Mixte) ran to victory. Compatriots Valentin Bourbon and Ella Gueydan Monjusiau (Luberon Terre de Raid) finished second, with Maya Grogean and Jeremy Bel of the United States (Base Six) rounding out the podium in third.Under-25 Men: France's Anaël Audouin and Robin Galindo maintained a comfortable lead from start to finish to claim the championship. New Zealand's Fletcher Williams and Joseph Mulliss finished second, and Australians Charles Dunn and Nathan Munson secured third.Under-25 Women: French athletes Melle Chifflet and Laura Berruer executed a stunning come-from-behind victory, overtaking Canada's Éloïse Poirier and Émilie Lussier to take gold.Under-25 Mixed: Armel Berthaud and Noélie Gauthier of France took first place. Spain's Daniel Puyuelo-Bretos and Nerea Garcia-Rodriguez claimed second, with Canada’s Maia and Ness Dalling taking third.A Bright Future for Adventure RacingDuring the closing ceremony in Témiscamingue, all teams were presented with certificates and awards, celebrating their status as pioneers of this new youth movement."This is an investment in the sport's future," said Heidi Muller. "For decades, adventure racing has attracted a mature demographic, with racers often starting in their 30s or 40s. That is changing now. We encourage all of our 80 ARWS races around the world to include junior events in their own programmes and by providing this clear international pathway, we are encouraging national federations to establish their own youth development programmes. These young athletes are the future elite racers, coaches, and leaders of our sport."As teams prepare for their long journeys home, they carry with them the warmth and hospitality of the Témiscamingue communities, a deep appreciation of Quebec's natural beauty, and the unforgettable memory of being part of the first-ever Junior Adventure Racing World Championship.For complete results and additional information visit www.arwsjuniorworld.com At the close of the Championship it was also announced that in 2028 the Junior World Championship will be hosted in Finland by the Endurance Quest race in the Kuopio. The race was last year’s ARWS European Championship and will host an expedition length ARWS Qualifier in 2027 before welcoming youth teams to the lakes and forests of Finland in 2028.For information on the 2028 championship visit https://jarwc2028.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.