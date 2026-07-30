With Weeks to Go, Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation Calls for Donations to Fund Free-Surgery Mission in Nigeria

A Shekinah Global volunteer comforts a patient during the January 2026 mission in Abeokuta, Nigeria. A Shekinah Global Volunteer Clinician examines a young child alongside the child's mother at the mission clinic. Dr. Adeboye alongside volunteer clinicians from the mission team on site in Nigeria. Volunteer Clinicians sort and dispense medication at the mission pharmacy station. Dr. Adeolu Adeboye, MD - founder and president, Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation

Community donations will decide how many patients receive free healthcare services during the foundation's September 20-26 mission in Ibadan, Nigeria.

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In communities across Nigeria, people live for years with treatable conditions because there is no surgeon within reach and no way to pay for care. This September, a U.S.-led medical team will change that for as many patients as donations allow, and Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation is asking the public to help decide how many that will be.The nonprofit is raising funds now for its next free medical and surgical mission, September 20 to 26 in Ibadan, Oyo State, carried out in partnership with Pro-Health International. Every dollar raised before the team departs pays directly for surgeries, medicine, and supplies, which means the number of patients treated depends on how much support comes in over the next several weeks.Founded and led by Dr. Adeolu Adeboye , a board-certified trauma and general surgeon who practices at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, the foundation pairs free surgical care with hands-on training for local health workers, so communities keep the capacity to treat patients long after the team flies home.Since 2024, Shekinah Global, working in partnership with Pro-Health International and other collaborating organizations, has helped deliver free healthcare to more than 8,500 patients, supported over 580 free surgeries, and mobilized more than 440 volunteers across four documented missions in Lagos and Ogun State. During the January 2026 mission in the Sodeke area of Abeokuta, the collaborative effort served 2,587 beneficiaries and delivered 6,661 medical interventions over five days, and was featured on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA)."Every patient we treat is someone who had run out of options," said Dr. Adeolu Adeboye, founder and president of Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation. "The generosity we receive now, before we leave, is what determines how many people we can help in September. A single gift can be the reason one more person walks into that operating room."Members of the public can give and learn more at shekinahglobalfoundation.org. Contributions are tax-deductible, and the foundation says gifts of any size expand the number of patients the team can reach. Individuals and organizations interested in donating, partnering, or covering the mission are encouraged to reach out directly.For media inquiries, interviews, or to request the organization's media kit, which includes high-resolution photography, mission statistics, b-roll footage, and additional background information, please contact Justin Miller, Press Relations, Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation. About Shekinah Global Healthcare FoundationShekinah Global Healthcare Foundation is a U.S.-registered nonprofit providing free medical and surgical care and health education to underserved communities in Nigeria, West Africa. Founded and led by Dr. Adeolu Adeboye, MD, a board-certified trauma and general surgeon, the foundation pairs free care with training for local health workers to build lasting local capacity. Learn more at shekinahglobalfoundation.org.

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