Rocksalt Announces Employee Advocacy Software Built for B2B SMBs that’s Not Just Content Resharing

Platform helps executives and subject-matter experts create original LinkedIn content, participate in relevant buyer conversations and measure engagement.

Employee advocacy should not treat people simply as distribution channels. Experts should own the insight. Marketing’s role is to remove friction and provide support to reach the right audience.” — Anita Moorthy

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocksalt AI today announced the availability of its employee advocacy software for B2B companies. The platform helps founders, executives and subject-matter experts share original insights on LinkedIn, participate in conversations that matter to their buyers and build visibility with defined target audiences.Traditional employee advocacy platforms typically give employees a library of approved company content to reshare. Rocksalt takes a different approach. It is designed for B2B companies that want to build trust in the industry via a focused group of credible experts to create original content, contribute to relevant market conversations and become known by the people they want to influence.“Most B2B companies do not need hundreds of employees repeating the same marketing message,” said Anita Moorthy, co-founder and CMO of Rocksalt. “They need the people with genuine expertise to show up consistently where buyers are asking questions and forming opinions. Rocksalt gives those experts a practical way to participate without turning LinkedIn into another full-time job.”How Rocksalt’s employee advocacy platform works:Rocksalt gives marketing teams a central system for activating and supporting multiple executives and subject-matter experts while preserving each person’s expertise, voice and point of view.The platform enables companies to:1. Find relevant buyer conversations. Rocksalt identifies LinkedIn discussions related to each expert’s interests, experience and target audience, then delivers prioritized opportunities by email.2. Help experts contribute useful comments. Each opportunity includes a personalized comment angle based on the expert’s background that they can review, refine and publish. Rocksalt does not post or comment autonomously; marketing can polish and approves everything before it goes live.3. Turn expert ideas into original content. Executives and SMEs can speak or text an idea as it occurs to them via Rocksalt’s text messaging capability. Rocksalt asks focused follow-up questions and develops the idea into a draft post that reflects that individual’s expertise and writing style in less than 5 minutes. “I was at the airport waiting for an Uber and had an idea for a post. I was able to use Rocksalt’s texting app to develop a draft of the idea in the time it took for the Uber to arrive,” says Greg DeVore, CEO of ScreenSteps.4. Coordinate content without removing authorship. Every expert has a shared content board where marketing and the expert can manage ideas, drafts, feedback, approvals and publishing.5. Measure engagement from the right audience. In addition to posts, comments, impressions and overall engagement, Rocksalt tracks reach and engagement from target buyers and accounts for each advocate and across the company that can be directly synched to the CRM.The workflow is designed to take an executive or subject-matter expert approximately 10 minutes a day. This allows B2B companies to build a consistent expert presence without asking busy participants to spend hours searching LinkedIn or writing posts from scratch or placing the entire burden on marketing.Traditional employee advocacy versus expert-led advocacy:Employee advocacy software is commonly associated with distributing approved brand content through employees’ personal networks. That model can be useful for employer branding, company announcements and campaigns that require broad reach.For B2B companies trying to build trust with a defined group of buyers, Rocksalt argues that a different model is needed: fewer participants, greater expertise and consistent participation in the conversations buyers already care about.In an environment increasingly filled with polished AI-generated content, buyers are more likely to remember a credible person who repeatedly contributes useful expertise than an employee who occasionally reshares a company post. Rocksalt therefore combines content creation and publishing with live buyer-conversation discovery—a capability not typically central to traditional employee advocacy tools.Rocksalt’s approach is particularly suited to B2B SaaS, cybersecurity, fintech, professional-services and other companies where buyer trust depends on the credibility of executives and domain specialists.About RocksaltRocksalt is a b2b social engagement platform that supports employee advocacy, executive visibility and AI visibility programs for B2B companies. It helps founders, executives and subject-matter experts create original LinkedIn content, find and participate in relevant buyer conversations, collaborate with marketing and measure engagement from target audiences. Rocksalt Employee Advocacy is now generally available now.

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