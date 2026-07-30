Meeting Notice West Tennessee Regional Utility Authority & the West Tennessee Utility Joint Venture

Subject: Notice of Joint Meeting of the West Tennessee Regional Utility Authority and the West Tennessee Utility Joint Venture to be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, August 4th, 2026, in the conference room of the Tipton County Administrative Building at 103 East Pleasant Avenue, Covington, Tennessee. WTUJV, June 2026, Regular Meeting Agenda

WTRUA, June 2026, Regular Meeting Agenda WTRUA Call to order Review and adopt prior meeting minutes Review of WTRUA Startup Checklist and Completed Task WTUJV - Review and adopt prior meeting minutes WTRUA/WTUJV - Technical Update from Waggoner Engineering Overview of Draft Due Diligence and Strategic Plan Document Due Diligence and Strategic Plan Presentation WTRUA/WTUJV - Discussion Review of Strategic Planning Initiatives Review Action Plan from Strategic Planning Session Future Status of Appointments Status of Membership Agreements Discuss Contribution Agreement BOC Connection/Operation Ford State of Tennessee 5. Discuss ongoing Legislative Efforts

1. State

2. Federal

5. WTRUA/WTUJV - NEXT STEP

6. WTRUA/WTUJV - Adjournment 5. Discuss ongoing Legislative Efforts1. State2. Federal5. WTRUA/WTUJV - NEXT STEP6. WTRUA/WTUJV - Adjournment

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