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Meeting Notice West Tennessee Regional Utility Authority & the West Tennessee Utility Joint Venture

Subject:  Notice of Joint Meeting of the West Tennessee Regional Utility Authority and the West Tennessee Utility Joint Venture to be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, August 4th, 2026, in the conference room of the Tipton County Administrative Building at 103 East Pleasant Avenue, Covington, Tennessee.  

  • WTUJV, June 2026, Regular Meeting Agenda
  • WTRUA, June 2026, Regular Meeting Agenda
  1. WTRUA
    1. Call to order
    2. Review and adopt prior meeting minutes
    3. Review of WTRUA Startup Checklist and Completed Task
  2. WTUJV - Review and adopt prior meeting minutes
  3. WTRUA/WTUJV - Technical Update from Waggoner Engineering
    1. Overview of Draft Due Diligence and Strategic Plan Document
    2. Due Diligence and Strategic Plan Presentation
  4. WTRUA/WTUJV - Discussion
    1. Review of Strategic Planning Initiatives
    2. Review Action Plan from Strategic Planning Session
    3. Future
      1. Status of Appointments
      2. Status of Membership Agreements
      3. Discuss Contribution Agreement
      4. BOC Connection/Operation
        1. Ford
        2. State of Tennessee
                                    5.  Discuss ongoing Legislative Efforts
                                                   1.  State
                                                   2.  Federal
      5.  WTRUA/WTUJV - NEXT STEP
      6.  WTRUA/WTUJV - Adjournment

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Meeting Notice West Tennessee Regional Utility Authority & the West Tennessee Utility Joint Venture

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