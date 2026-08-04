"Sadly most navy veterans who develop lung cancer because of asbestos exposure do not realize the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate is now the best branded source in the nation for US Navy Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma and their top priority is a navy veteran with one of these cancers receives the best compensation results. They are now urging a navy veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation’s top attorneys when it comes to compensation results for individuals like this. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Veterans of the US Navy are by far the largest group of individuals in the United States who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer each year.

“Our number one priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma has direct access to the nation's most skilled, and experienced lawyers, because we know the best financial compensation results for these cancers is directly linked to the skill, and the experience of the attorneys who represent you as we would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate: "While most people have heard of mesothelioma and financial compensation for this rare form of cancer most navy veterans who develop lung cancer because of asbestos exposure should receive compensation too. The compensation might exceed $100,000. Sadly most navy veterans who develop lung cancer because of asbestos exposure do not realize the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



Typically, a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos decades ago, frequently in the following areas of a US Navy ship, submarine or shipyard.

* Engine Room-Reactor-or Engine-Propulsion Room Maintenance

* As Machinist Mate

* In a Ship's or Submarine's Machine Shop-Repair Area

* In a Ship's Ammunition Magazine

* In a Ship's Fuel Storage Areas

* While assigned to a ship or submarine undergoing repairs at a shipyard

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.