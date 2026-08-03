Spartan Medical Strengthens Commitment to American-Made PPE Through AMMA Membership

American Made PPE Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business AMMA Certification

Service-disabled veteran-owned company expands federal access to domestically manufactured medical supplies.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Medical Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of War (DoW), and other federal healthcare customers as a Value-Added Reseller, today reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening America’s medical manufacturing base through its membership in the American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA).AMMA advocates for policies that sustain domestic production capacity, strengthen medical supply chains, and recognize essential medical supplies as national preparedness and national security assets. Its mission reflects a critical lesson from recent public-health emergencies: the United States must maintain reliable manufacturing capacity before a crisis occurs rather than attempting to rebuild it after an emergency begins. As the AMMA recently stated, “America’s medical manufacturing base is a national preparedness asset.”“American-made medical products are not simply a procurement preference—they are essential to healthcare readiness and national security,” said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. “Our membership in AMMA reinforces Spartan’s commitment to supporting Americanmanufacturers while providing VA, DoW, and other government customers with reliable access to domestically produced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Spartan believes that it can be the bridge between the federal government and the hard-working U.S. manufacturers that have answered the call to Make PPE in America.” The AMMA performs the formal vetting and certification that PPE meets the recent Presidential Executive Order “Ensuring Truthful Advertising of Products Claiming to be Made in America.” If you are a manufacturer of medical supplies in the U.S., consider becoming an AMMA member Spartan provides a “white glove” approach to education, service, and support of federal agencies with authorized representatives across the country trained in advanced medical technologies. With our long-term status as an SDVOSB and federal government contractor, Spartan offers a comprehensive portfolio of Made-in-America PPE solutions designed to help federal healthcare facilities reduce dependence on foreign supply chains. The portfolio includes AURELIA Anthem 4.5-mil nitrile examination gloves , which are powder-free and rated for chemotherapy drugs and fentanyl exposure. In the coming weeks, Spartan Medical will launch a full spectrum of USA-Made PPE to meet the growing demand...stay tuned.Through its nationwide field sales network and Client Advocacy Team, Spartan works directly with clinicians, healthcare administrators, and procurement professionals to increase awareness of high-quality, American-made medical supplies with the VA, Health and Human Services (HHS), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), all mandated to purchase American-made PPE.By joining AMMA, Spartan is adding its federal-market expertise and national salesinfrastructure to support sustained domestic sourcing and ensure federal healthcare providershave dependable access to critical medical supplies when they are needed most.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

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