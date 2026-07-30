Blotato Social Media API Now Reads and Answers Instagram DMs

Blotato's comments and messaging API lets an AI agent read and reply to Instagram and Facebook comments and direct messages.

New comments and messaging endpoints let an AI agent read and reply to Instagram comments and direct messages using the same key that publishes.

An agent that posts is a tool. An agent that posts, reads the replies, and answers them is running the account. That is why comments and DMs sit behind the same key that publishes. ” — Sabrina Ramonov, Founder, Blotato

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blotato has added comments and messaging endpoints to its social media API, so an AI agent can now read the comments on a published post, reply to them, pull Instagram and Facebook direct message conversations, and send messages back, using the same API key that already publishes the content.Reading and answering what arrives after a post has required separate access, because Meta gates comment permissions and message permissions individually, and an application that uses them on other businesses' accounts needs Advanced Access through Meta's App Review process. Blotato's integration already carries those permissions, so a developer building on it does not register an application or request those permissions independently.Plans start at $29 per month on the Blotato pricing page , and API access begins with a paid plan rather than the trial.The comments endpoints cover the full comment loop on published Instagram posts and Facebook Page posts. Three endpoints list comments, retrieve a single comment, and post one, either as a new top-level comment or as a reply. Comments are returned tagged by authorship, so an agent can distinguish its own replies from inbound audience activity. Comments are available on all plans.Five messaging endpoints list conversations, retrieve a conversation, list messages, retrieve a message, and send a message. A send is asynchronous, so an application polls until the message reaches a sent or failed status. The endpoints are a reply surface rather than an outbound one, because a message goes to a recipient drawn from an existing conversation.Both surfaces are also available through Blotato's Model Context Protocol server, which now exposes 28 tools. That lets a developer connect Blotato to Anthropic's Claude and work with comments and messages without writing HTTP requests directly.The company reports that the largest share of its new API signups now arrives through MCP, and that most of those connect Blotato to Claude. A representative use is pulling the past week of top-performing posts, reading the comments on them, and grouping the questions an audience actually asked, then using that to plan what to publish next.The current limits are as follows. Comments and messaging cover Instagram and Facebook. X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Threads, Bluesky, and YouTube are not supported for comments or direct messages yet, while publishing continues to cover all nine platforms. Blotato does not backfill comments or messages, so collection begins when an account is connected or reconnected, and both are retained for 45 days. Accounts connected before the launch need to be reconnected for the new permissions to apply. Reply windows are set by each social platform rather than by Blotato, with replies sent within 24 hours of a contact's last message, or within 7 days for a private reply to a comment.Keyword-triggered direct message automation is not part of this release.Blotato has published the endpoint reference and setup steps for the comments and messaging API Blotato is built by Sabrina Ramonov, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree who runs her own marketing output through the same publish-and-respond loop these endpoints complete.About Sabrina Ramonov: Sabrina Ramonov is the founder and CEO of Blotato and the #1 AI Educator for Entrepreneurs, with 3M+ followers and 33M+ monthly organic views. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree who sold her first AI startup, Qurious.io, to Pegasystems, she now distributes 250+ pieces of content each week solo using Claude Code and Blotato, and is on a mission to teach 10 million people to use AI for free. Follow her at www.youtube.com/@sabrina_ramonov About Blotato: Blotato (blotato.com) is the AI content engine thousands of creators and businesses use to write, schedule, and publish across all nine major social platforms from one place. Its API and MCP server plug directly into AI agents like Claude, so a single operator can run the output of a full marketing team.

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