Join Us For An Unaccompanied Veteran Burial At The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene

ABILENE, Texas— On Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 a.m., the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran Specialist (SPC) Steven Louis McCarley. Born on March 8, 1952, SPC McCarley served from July 1987 to July 1990. SPC McCarley received the Army Achievement Medal for his service to our nation.

SPC McCarley is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Abilene community are encouraged to attend.

SPC McCarley will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure NO Veteran is EVER left behind. To learn more about our Unaccompanied Veterans Program, click the button below:

Unaccompanied Veterans Program

Media planning to attend this Unaccompanied Veteran Burial, please email us your RSVP ahead of time by clicking this button:

RSVP to Attend the UVB

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.