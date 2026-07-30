The Year-Round Ballpark: OnDeck Partners Launches Dynamic Entertainment Programming Across Portfolio

Professional Bull Riding, Live Music, and Holiday Lights Transform Minor League Ballparks Into 365-Day Community Destinations Beyond Baseball Season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnDeck Partners, the Minor League Baseball operating company backed by Marc Lasry's Avenue Sports Fund, today announced the launch of three major off-season programming initiatives that extend the ballpark experience far beyond baseball season. Beginning this September and running through early January, OnDeck's portfolio will host Biscuits & Bulls, a professional rodeo bull riding event in Montgomery; Rawhide Music Festival, a two-day concert festival in Visalia; and Ballpark Lights, an immersive, multi-million-light holiday experience spanning both communities. Together, these initiatives demonstrate OnDeck's unwavering commitment to transforming Minor League Baseball venues into vibrant, year-round community hubs.

“When we talk about reimagining ballparks as community gathering places, this is exactly what we envision," said Mike Carney, CEO of OnDeck Partners. "We're energizing these spaces year-round with experiences that create lasting memories and unlock tremendous potential. These events prove our ballparks are premier entertainment destinations that rival any venue in America.”

Biscuits & Bulls: Professional Bull Riding Comes to Dabos Park

Sept. 25-26, 2026 | Dabos Park, Montgomery, AL

Montgomery’s Kicking things off in Alabama: DABOS Park will host Biscuits & Bulls, a two-night spectacle of extreme bull sport action, on September 25 and 26. The event brings world-class bull riding, freestyle bullfighting and competitive bull game action to the heart of Montgomery in a setting that only a ballpark can offer. Tickets for Biscuits & Bulls are available now; please click here to secure your ticket.

“Biscuits & Bulls brings together the excitement, athleticism, and tradition of Western sports in one unforgettable event. Fans will witness elite bull riders, fearless bullfighters, and incredible animal athletes in a fast-paced show that’s just as entertaining for first-time spectators as it is for die-hard rodeo fans.”- Luke Kaufman, CEO of Ultimate Bullfighters.

"Our vision is for DABOS Park to be a place people come back to year-round for exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences. Biscuits & Bulls shows our fans across the River Region that the Biscuits and OnDeck are about more than baseball - we're building a place where families and friends come together to make lifelong memories." - Michael Murphy, General Manager of the Montgomery Biscuits.

Rawhide Music Festival presented by Groppetti Automotive and Momentum Broadcasting: Live Music Takes Center Stage in the Central Valley

Oct. 24-25, 2026 | Valley Strong Ballpark, Visalia, CA

OnDeck is bringing world-class live music to Visalia with Rawhide Music Festival, a two-day concert festival that transforms Valley Strong Ballpark into an entertainment destination for the entire Central Valley.

Day 1 (Oct. 24) will feature a dynamic, to-be-announced act, while Day 2 (Oct. 25) brings a powerhouse regional Mexican double-bill, headlined by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, the iconic band whose energetic performances and multi-generational appeal make them a cultural phenomenon across the Southwest - with special guest Tapy Quintero opening.

As presenting partners, Groppetti Automotive and Momentum Broadcasting bring their deep roots in the Central Valley to a festival built around community and connection, reinforcing the Groppetti Family businesses’ standing as a trusted, homegrown name across the region it serves.

"We have long been committed to bringing community and music together, whether it was through our iconic JUGFEST, bringing artists to the beautiful Fox Theater or simply to the streets of Visalia; we are proud to continue this commitment and are happy to be collaborating on the Rawhide Music Festival. - Don Groppetti, President, Groppetti Automotive and Managing General Partner and Owner, Momentum Broadcasting.

"The Rawhide Music Festival represents exactly what we're working to achieve here in Visalia, transforming Valley Strong Ballpark into a gathering place for the whole Visalia community," said Julian Rifkind, General Manager of the Visalia Rawhide. "To bring world-class entertainment like Los Tucanes de Tijuana and other dynamic artists to our ballpark during the off-season is a tremendous opportunity to connect with new audiences and deepen our ties to the Central Valley. This festival showcases the power of our partnership with OnDeck Partners and the vision we share with presenting partners Groppetti Automotive and Momentum Broadcasting.

Ballpark Lights: Holiday Magic Across Two Communities

Nov. 27, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027 | Dabos Park (Montgomery) & Valley Strong Ballpark (Visalia)

This holiday season, OnDeck's Dabos Park and Valley Strong Ballpark will transform into glittering winter wonderlands. Ballpark Lights is an immersive, walk-through holiday experience that reimagines off-season ballparks as seasonal family destinations, featuring eight (8) concourse attractions, nightly themed programming, photos with Santa, and live entertainment under the ballpark lights.

Guests will stroll through fully-decorated themed environments, each with its own lights, décor, and interactive moments including:

• Under the Sea – An aquatic wonderland

• The Zoo – A wildlife adventure

• Tunnel of Lights – An immersive corridor of light

• North Pole Sports – Holiday athletic fun

• World Wonders – Global holiday traditions

• 12 Days of Christmas – Holiday spectacular

Nightly Themed Nights: A different flavor every evening, including Ugly Sweater Night, Cowboy Christmas, Ladies Night, Scout Night, Teacher Appreciation Night, Brew Fest + Christmas Karaoke, Silver Bells + Bingo, and Black Friday Kickoff.

Ballpark Lights is OnDeck’s promise in action: turning local ballparks into year-round anchors for the communities they serve. These three initiatives arrive just months after OnDeck's strategic acquisitions across Minor League Baseball. With three franchises now in its portfolio: the Montgomery Biscuits, Visalia Rawhide, and Wilmington Blue Rocks, OnDeck is demonstrating that the "year-round community hub" model isn't just a promise on paper. It's active programming in the ballpark.

Each of these events—Biscuits & Bulls, Rawhide Music Festival, and Ballpark Lights offers brand partnership opportunities designed to connect engaged local audiences. Organizations interested in title, presenting, or supporting sponsorship tiers can reach Lucas Denning, VP, Corporate Business at lucas@ondeckpartners.com.

About OnDeck Partners

OnDeck Partners, led by CEO Mike Carney, owns and operates the Montgomery Biscuits, Visalia Rawhide, and Wilmington Blue Rocks, with a mission to transform ballparks into vibrant community hubs. As part of Avenue Sports Fund, OnDeck focuses on creating fun, affordable, and engaging experiences for fans while strengthening the connection between teams and the communities they serve.

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