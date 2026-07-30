Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation to Provide Free Surgery and Medical Care in Ibadan, Nigeria, September 20-26

A Shekinah Global Volunteer Clinician comforts a patient during the January 2026 mission in Abeokuta, Nigeria. A Shekinah Global Volunteer Clinician examines a young child alongside the child's mother at the mission clinic. Dr. Adeboye alongside volunteer clinicians from the mission team on site in Nigeria. Volunteer Clinicians sort and dispense medication at the mission pharmacy station. Dr. Adeolu Adeboye, MD - founder and president, Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation.

Dr. Adeolu Adeboye leads the nonprofit's next mission, building on a collaborative effort that has treated 8,500+ patients and 580+ free surgeries since 2024

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation, a U.S.-registered nonprofit that delivers free medical and surgical care to underserved communities in Nigeria, will hold its next mission September 20-26, 2026, in Ibadan, Oyo State. The week-long outreach will provide free surgeries, medical consultations, and health services to residents who otherwise lack access to quality care.Founded and led by Dr. Adeolu Adeboye , a board-certified trauma and general surgeon who practices at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, the foundation pairs free surgical care with hands-on training for local health workers, so communities retain the capacity to treat patients long after each mission ends. As the foundation describes its approach, it does not just offer a temporary fix; it works to build the infrastructure for a healthier future.Since 2024, Shekinah Global, working in partnership with Pro-Health International and other collaborating organizations, has helped deliver free healthcare to more than 8,500 patients, supported over 580 free surgeries, and mobilized more than 440 volunteers across four documented missions in Lagos and Ogun State. During the January 2026 mission in the Sodeke area of Abeokuta, the collaborative effort served 2,587 beneficiaries and delivered 6,661 medical interventions over five days. The mission was also featured on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA)."Every patient we treat is someone who had run out of options," said Dr. Adeolu Adeboye, founder and president of Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation. "Ibadan is our next stop, but the goal is bigger than any single mission: to leave behind trained hands and stronger local systems so that care continues after we have gone home."The September mission in Ibadan will be carried out in partnership with Pro-Health International, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, and volunteers. This collaboration continues a partnership-driven model that has enabled both organizations to expand access to free healthcare in underserved communities. Services will include general and specialty surgery, eye care, dental services, maternal and general medical consultations, laboratory screening, pharmacy support, and community health education.Media are invited to cover the mission. Photography, b-roll, and interviews with Dr. Adeboye are available on request, including ready-to-use footage from the January 2026 mission that aired on national television in Nigeria.Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation is a U.S.-registered nonprofit providing free medical and surgical care and health education to underserved communities in Nigeria, West Africa. Founded and led by Dr. Adeolu Adeboye, MD, a board-certified trauma and general surgeon, the foundation pairs free care with training for local health workers to build lasting local capacity.For media inquiries, interviews, or to request the organization's media kit, which includes high-resolution photography, mission statistics, b-roll footage, and additional background information, please contact Justin Miller, Press Relations, Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation.

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