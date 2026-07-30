Elemeno Health Appoints James Matsumura Chief Technology Officer to Guide Next Phase of Frontline Operations Platform

Elemeno Health is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps healthcare organizations prepare, support, and enable frontline teams in the flow of work. CTO James Matsumura will lead the company’s long-term technology strategy as Elemeno Health continues to develop its frontline operations platform for healthcare organizations.

Healthcare technology leader brings experience in data, workflow systems and responsible AI as Elemeno Health expands its support for frontline care teams

Frontline healthcare teams manage extraordinary complexity every day. I joined Elemeno Health to help deliver trusted support that is proactive, contextual and integrated into how teams work.” — James Matsumura, CTO of Elemeno Health.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemeno Health announced the appointment of James Matsumura as chief technology officer. Matsumura will lead the company’s long-term technology strategy as Elemeno Health continues to develop its frontline operations platform for healthcare organizations.

Matsumura joins Elemeno Health as the company builds on nearly a decade of helping frontline teams access trusted, locally relevant knowledge and operational support in the flow of work. Working across engineering, product, clinical leadership and customer-facing teams, he will align Elemeno Health's technology strategy with customer needs and guide the platform's continued evolution toward more proactive, contextual support.

“James brings the combination of healthcare technology experience, strategic judgment and practical understanding of AI that Elemeno needs for its next stage,” said Tim Coulter, chief executive officer of Elemeno Health. “He understands how to connect product vision with technical execution while maintaining the trust, reliability and usability healthcare organizations require.”

Technology Leadership for Elemeno Health’s Next Phase

Matsumura began his career in bioinformatics and data-intensive healthcare research before moving into software engineering and technical leadership. He has helped build healthcare technology spanning surgical operations, care coordination, patient-data infrastructure and AI-enabled research. His experience includes helping growth-stage healthcare technology organizations scale while navigating the accuracy, security and operational requirements of clinical environments.

Before joining Elemeno Health, Matsumura held technical leadership roles at Casechek, Dina and Prism Bio. At Dina, he worked alongside Coulter and helped develop technology supporting care coordination across the patient journey.

“Frontline healthcare teams are expected to manage extraordinary complexity every day,” Matsumura said. “Elemeno Health has built a trusted foundation for helping those teams find the guidance they need in the moment. I joined the company to help make that support more proactive, more contextual and more deeply integrated into how healthcare teams work.”

Expanding the Frontline Operations Platform

Elemeno Health has spent nearly a decade working with clinicians and healthcare organizations to make locally relevant operational knowledge available in the flow of work. The company’s platform supports frontline teams with job aids, onboarding, competency development, operational communications and just-in-time guidance.

The company’s longer-term technology vision is to complement patient-centered systems, including electronic health records, with a staff-centered platform focused on how care teams perform and coordinate their work. Elemeno Health will continue to develop technology that helps teams access trusted information, prepare for operational needs and work more consistently across complex care environments.

Responsible AI With People at the Center

Matsumura will also guide Elemeno Health’s responsible application of artificial intelligence. Rather than positioning AI as a replacement for clinical knowledge or professional judgment, the company intends to use it selectively to improve access to information, support content organization and help frontline teams navigate increasingly complex workflows.

“Healthcare does not need more disconnected technology developed without a clear understanding of clinical practice,” said Arup Roy-Burman, MD, founder of Elemeno Health and professor at the UCSF School of Medicine. “Elemeno was built by clinicians for clinicians. James will help us build on that foundation while keeping people, trust and clinical context at the center of our technology strategy.”

Matsumura’s appointment strengthens an established technology organization led by Elemeno Health’s engineering and product teams. He will work closely with Coulter, Roy-Burman, Chief Product Officer Lisa Crounse and Vice President of Engineering Steve Mundro to shape the company’s next generation of frontline operational support.

About Elemeno Health

Founded by clinicians in 2016, Elemeno Health is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps healthcare organizations prepare, support, and enable frontline teams in the flow of work. Its cloud-based frontline operations platform gives staff immediate access to trusted, locally relevant guidance, job aids, communications, onboarding resources, and competency support at the point of need. By replacing fragmented binders, emails, and document repositories with role- and team-specific resources, Elemeno Health helps organizations standardize best practices, accelerate workforce readiness, strengthen operational consistency, and support safer care delivery. Elemeno Health is trusted by more than 85 hospitals nationwide. To learn more, visit www.elemenohealth.com.

Media contact:

Tim Cox | ZingPR for Elemeno Health | tim@zingpr.com



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