Fourteen Probation/Parole Officers Graduate in Class 7

Congratulations to North Carolina's newest group of Probation/Parole Officers. The fourteen officers from Class 7 for 2026 completed their eight-week basic training at the North Carolina Justice Academy in Salemburg. The officers were awarded their badges after being sworn in by Superior Court Judge G. Bryan Collins. More photos from the event are available on NCDAC Flickr page. To find out more about a career as a Probation/Parole Officer, or other careers within the Department of Adult Correction, including upcoming hiring events, visit dac.nc.gov/careers Joseph Baah – Cumberland Co. Shonae Boone - Alamance Co. Ashley Boykin - Wake Co. Stella Bradford - Carteret Co. Charzette Brown - Alamance Co. Leilani Crooms - Carteret Co. Robert Foster - Johnston Co. Shatara Fulton - Durham Co. Jonathan Mazer - Warren Co. Apollo Punzalan - Cumberland Co. Shenair Sapp - Durham Co. Zachary Scott - Hoke Co. Davin Smith - Robeson Co. Jasmin Williams - Nash Co.

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