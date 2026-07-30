Dr. Marguerite Weston Named a 2026 Trailblazer at Columbus Business First's Women of Influence Awards

An audience member taking a video of Dr. Weston and Colleen Bush, RDN. Dr. Marguerite Weston discussing functional medicine treatment plans with a patient in the Dublin, Ohio office. Donaldson Plastic Surgery & Donaldson Health in Columbus, Ohio

Donaldson Health's Director of Functional Medicine recognized for building a credentialed functional medicine division from the ground up

A rising tide lifts all ships. So what greater blessing is there than to encourage a fellow female and help them succeed? That's what it's all about at the end of the day.” — Marguerite Weston, MD, IFMCP

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marguerite Weston, MD, IFMCP, Director of Functional Medicine at Donaldson Health, has been named a Trailblazer in Columbus Business First's 2026 Women of Influence Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the program recognizes women who shape their organizations, give back to the Central Ohio community and mentor the next generation of leaders. This year's class was selected from 138 nominations, narrowed to 31 honorees across five categories: Trailblazer, Mentor, Nonprofit Leader, Community Champion and Rising Star.

Honorees were celebrated at an awards reception on July 23 at the Exchange at Bridge Park in Dublin, Ohio.

Dr. Weston joined Donaldson Health in June 2022 with a mandate to build a functional medicine division that didn't yet exist in Columbus, Ohio: clinically rigorous, physician-led and grounded in real diagnostic testing rather than a supplement-forward wellness model. In four years, she has grown that division from a single provider into a seven-person team spanning dietetics, hormone health, gut health, fertility optimization and medical weight management.

"Columbus is a potpourri of entrepreneurial spirit, business-minded people and a population who really focuses on health, with the backdrop of phenomenal medical research and healthcare in general," Dr. Weston said.

Dr. Weston's influence extends beyond her own division. She regularly collaborates with Donaldson's surgical and aesthetic teams, integrating functional medicine principles into pre- and post-operative care and helping medspa patients whose skin concerns trace back to hormonal root causes rather than topical ones. She is dual board-certified in Family and Sports Medicine, holds an IFM (Institute for Functional Medicine) certification, and brings more than 20 years of clinical experience to her practice, including her own history as a functional medicine patient.

Outside the practice, she is a regular speaker at community health events across Central Ohio, from menopause conferences at The Ohio State University to GLP-1 discussions at local breweries, and a recurring guest on Donaldson's "Asking For a Friend" podcast.

Demand is Rising for Functional Medicine in Columbus, Ohio

Since Dr. Weston took the reins in 2022, she's watched demand for functional medicine climb steadily across Central Ohio. Patients, especially women, are asking harder questions. They want real answers instead of a shrug and a lab result that looks normal while their symptoms persist. They're seeking better outcomes, not just a longer life but a better one. And more of them are advocating for themselves inside a healthcare system that wasn't always built to give them the time to do it.

Traditional Medicine Remains Vital

It's the backbone of a healthy society, and Dr. Weston is quick to say so. But some patients want more time with a provider. Some need it. Both are valid. Functional medicine exists to bridge that gap, not to replace conventional care but to extend it further than a standard appointment may allow.

That's the vision Dr. Weston brought to Donaldson Health, and it's the one she's building a team around today, in Columbus and across the rest of Ohio. The goal hasn't changed since day one: help patients love their bodies more, and understand them better.

About Donaldson Health

Donaldson Health/Donaldson Plastic Surgery is a Columbus, Ohio-based practice built on three pillars: plastic surgery, aesthetics and medspa, and functional medicine. Led by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson and Dr. Michelle Sieffert alongside Dr. Marguerite Weston's functional medicine team, Donaldson serves patients throughout Central Ohio with a focus on patient safety, education and long-term results. The practice operates locations in Dublin and Lewis Center (Evans Farm), Ohio.

Dr. Marguerite Weston & Dr. Michelle Sieffert Discuss Being Women In Medicine in Columbus, Ohio

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