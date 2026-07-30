Statewide Housing Resources Are Effectively Ending Veterans Homelessness

Major Milestone to Make Veteran Homelessness Rare, Brief, and Non-Recuring Reached through the Bringing Veterans Home Initiative

Published under the directive of Governor Mikie Sherrill. All inquiries can be directed to Rebecca Mooney: rebecca.mooney@dva.nj.gov

TRENTON, NJ – Governor Mikie Sherrill today joined the Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Department of Veteran Affairs (DVA), and military veterans from across New Jersey at the Trenton War Memorial to announce the State has reached the critical milestone of effectively ending veteran homelessness in New Jersey. This means overall veteran homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring in New Jersey. As a result of the Bringing Veterans Home initiative, more veterans now enter housing in New Jersey than enter homelessness each month, and the initiative is sustaining this performance consistently.

“I am incredibly honored to announce the State is effectively ending veteran homelessness in New Jersey. Because of the quick and effective response of our Bringing Veterans Home initiative, every veteran in New Jersey can now access stable housing,” said Governor Sherrill. “This milestone is a groundbreaking achievement. No veteran in our state should endure the hardship of homelessness. We are proud that New Jersey is a leader in ending veteran homelessness and we stand ready to serve as a model for other states on this critical issue.”

“If a New Jersey veteran experiences a housing crisis, Bringing Veterans Home is the backstop preventing full scale homelessness,” said DCA Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez. “Our work is more than housing placement. It is about long-term stability. We are making sure veterans have access to the services and support they need to remain in stable, quality housing that they can call home.”

“In a state where our motto is Liberty and Prosperity, no veteran should go to sleep without a roof over their head,” said DVA Commissioner Vincent Solomeno III. “Bringing Veterans Home demonstrates what is possible when government stops asking people in crisis to navigate bureaucratic boundaries and instead organizes itself around the outcome we want to achieve.”

New Jersey is just the fourth state to reach “functional zero” homelessness, per the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It is the first state since 2016 to reach the milestone.

The Bringing Veterans Home initiative launched in November 2024 with a mission to effectively end veteran homelessness across the state. More than $30 million in state and federal funds were committed over a two-year period to help place New Jersey veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness in stable housing and provide them with support services. Since the initiative’s launch, the State has helped permanently house more than 2,500 veterans. Under the initiative, a veteran is anyone who meets the federal and state definitions of “veteran.” This includes veterans of active duty and reserve components.

DCA’s Office of Homelessness Prevention leads this effort via a dedicated project management team in coordination with DVA, federal partners at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and multiple veterans service organizations. Bringing Veterans Home marks the first time veteran service organizations in New Jersey have formally partnered with the State in the fight against veteran homelessness.

“The phrase ‘homeless veteran’ should not be a thing,” said Senator Raj Mukherji, chairman of the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “Those who served our nation in uniform deserve, at a minimum, to never go without a roof over their heads. This milestone and Governor Sherrill’s whole-of-government commitment to achieving functional zero represent serious progress toward our obligation to our veterans.”



“The primary measure of Bringing Veterans Home’s success is not a single point-in-time count of veterans who are homeless, but its sustained capacity to rapidly assist veterans in need of housing,” said DCA Assistant Commissioner Janel Winter, who directs the Division of Housing and Community Resources. “We’ve changed the paradigm in New Jersey such that any time a veteran enters homelessness, there is more than one veteran leaving homelessness and moving into permanent housing.”

Through the Bringing Veterans Home initiative, six regional coordination hubs are now established across the state to improve case coordination and standardize a homeless veteran’s access to housing services. Each regional hub is managed by a social services organization that specializes in homelessness interventions. DCA selected the organizations through a competitive request for proposals.

The regional hubs can access resources that are supported by the state and federal funds such as Veterans Affairs Supported Housing (VASH) vouchers, State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) vouchers, HOME program assistance, Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF) programs, rapid rehousing, street outreach, and emergency sheltering.

“Bringing Veterans Home works because of consistent partner participation, robust communication, and shared data visibility,” said Tina McGill, director of DCA’s Office of Homelessness Prevention. “This achievement shows what’s possible with coordinated commitment and provides a framework we can replicate for other vulnerable populations in New Jersey.”

“New Jersey is showing what’s possible when state leaders, local providers, and veteran organizations treat veteran homelessness as a solvable challenge and organize around a clear goal: helping every veteran in a housing crisis quickly reach a stable home,” said Rosanne Haggerty, president and CEO of Community Solutions, a nonprofit organization that works with local and national partners to reduce veteran homelessness. “Bringing Veterans Home pairs sustained investment in housing assistance with real time data, coordinated action, and accountability for results. New Jersey veterans get fast, effective help in exiting homelessness, with few returning. This disciplined, outcomes-focused approach is the way to make veteran homelessness rare and brief across the country.”



Referrals in to Bringing Veterans Home can take place in multiple ways:

Community partners can submit referrals online on the Bringing Veterans Home webpage at https://bvh.dca.nj.gov/;

Veterans can self-refer either through the Bringing Veterans Home web form, by calling NJ Vet2Vet and/or NJ 211, by visiting any affiliated housing or homelessness services provider, or through engagement with a Bringing Veterans Home street outreach team.



Existing service providers can make electronic referrals through the NJ Homelessness Management Information System (HMIS) or DCA’s SimpliGov platform;

The program requires veterans be contacted within 24 hours after referral with a goal of placement in stable housing within 30 days of initial contact. The process includes assessing veterans for housing priority, identifying any barriers they face, and developing a detailed plan to facilitate housing as quickly as possible.

Bringing Veterans Home at present has enough permanent housing capacity to ensure veterans are stably housed faster than new homelessness cases occur, with minimal returns to homelessness. If property owners are interested in working with the Bringing Veterans Home initiative, they are encouraged to reach out to DCA at (609) 376-0811 or they can visit the Bringing Veterans Home website.

For more information about the Bringing Veterans Home initiative, visit https://bvh.dca.nj.gov/.

About New Jersey Department of Veterans Affairs (NJDVA): Established as a principal department on January 9, 2026, the New Jersey Department of Veterans Affairs delivers exceptional services, support, and advocacy for Garden State Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. For more information, visit: veterans.nj.gov.