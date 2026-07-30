Highway 2 Bong Bridge onramp closure Aug. 5 (July 30, 2026)

Latest news releases DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing the Highway 2 Bong Bridge eastbound onramp from northbound I-35 on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to repair guardrail. A detour will be posted. Work is expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If inclement weather occurs, work will take place on Aug. 6. Work Zone Safety Tips: Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. ###

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