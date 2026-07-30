Highway 2 Bong Bridge onramp closure Aug. 5 (July 30, 2026)

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing the Highway 2 Bong Bridge eastbound onramp from northbound I-35 on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to repair guardrail. A detour will be posted. Work is expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If inclement weather occurs, work will take place on Aug. 6.
Work Zone Safety Tips:
- Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
- Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.
- Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
- Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
- Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Do the zipper merge.
- Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
- Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
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