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Highway 2 Bong Bridge onramp closure Aug. 5 (July 30, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. –  The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing the Highway 2 Bong Bridge eastbound onramp from northbound I-35 on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to repair guardrail. A detour will be posted. Work is expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If inclement weather occurs, work will take place on Aug. 6.

Work Zone Safety Tips:

  • Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.
  • Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org  or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Do the  zipper merge.
  • Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. 

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Highway 2 Bong Bridge onramp closure Aug. 5 (July 30, 2026)

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