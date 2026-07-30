Sturgis Motorcycle Rally travelers should stay alert for I-90 construction in southern Minnesota (July 29, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. –Motorcycle enthusiasts traveling in southeast Minnesota on Interstate 90 will encounter construction work zones as they travel west to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota’s Black Hills, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, S.D. will take place Aug. 7-16. It attracts thousands of motorcyclists who ride or haul their motorcycles to the Black Hills. Many will be traveling across Minnesota on I-90 to and from the event.

Know before you go. For more information about the I-90 projects in Minnesota, go to MnDOT’s 511mn.org/ road conditions map for a full view of what’s on your route.

You can learn more about these current I-90 projects:

MnDOT urges all motorists to use extra caution on Minnesota roadways when traveling. Thirty-seven motorcyclists have lost their lives this year compared with 24 at the same time in mid-July last year, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Do the zipper merge.

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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