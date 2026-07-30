DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —The Hansel Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 between Ashby and Fergus Falls will temporarily close for building maintenance on Thursday, July 30, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Work includes flushing the well and replacing filters.
The parking lot will remain open, but the building facility will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas.
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Hansel Lake rest area to close temporarily on July 30 (July 29,2026)
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