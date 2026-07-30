Big Yellowfin Tuna Arrive in Cabo San Lucas as Summer Sportfishing Action Surges

Yellowfin Tuna Fishing in Cabo Heats Up.

Top Anglers Sportfishing reports trophy-class yellowfin tuna, productive kite-fishing opportunities and a strong mixed-billfish bite off Cabo San Lucas

The bigger yellowfin are exactly what serious offshore anglers come to Cabo hoping to find. These big fish are incredibly fast, strong, and landing one requires an experienced crew and teamwork.” — Jason Bailey

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big yellowfin tuna are beginning to arrive in the waters surrounding Cabo San Lucas, creating exciting opportunities for anglers seeking one of the most powerful and respected game fish in offshore sportfishing.Recent Cabo fishing charters have encountered larger yellowfin tuna around offshore banks, temperature breaks, current lines and areas holding concentrated bait. Some fish have been located near traveling dolphin schools, while others have appeared beneath feeding birds and surface activity.For anglers visiting Cabo during the summer months, the arrival of larger yellowfin signals the beginning of an increasingly productive period for tuna fishing.Yellowfin tuna are known for explosive strikes, long runs and powerful dives. Once hooked, larger tuna often settle into deep, circular fighting patterns beneath the boat, testing an angler’s strength, endurance and technique.Kite Fishing for Big Cabo Yellowfin TunaOne of the most exciting techniques used to target large yellowfin tuna in Cabo is kite fishing.This specialized method uses a fishing kite to suspend a live bait at or just above the ocean’s surface. The bait is positioned away from the boat and separated from much of the visible leader and terminal tackle that can make cautious tuna hesitant to strike.When properly presented, the live bait appears isolated and vulnerable. A large yellowfin will rise from below and attack it at the surface, creating one of the most dramatic strikes in sportfishing.Successful kite fishing in Cabo requires an experienced crew, specialized equipment, careful boat positioning and close coordination between the captain and angler. When conditions are favorable, the technique can be especially effective for targeting larger tuna feeding near the surface.Multiple Techniques Used to Locate TunaBecause tuna behavior can change throughout the day, Cabo crews often rely on several methods to find and catch fish.In addition to kite fishing, yellowfin tuna may be targeted by trolling cedar plugs, feathers, diving lures and other artificial presentations. Live-bait fishing can be effective around dolphin schools and concentrated bait.When tuna begin feeding at the surface, anglers may also cast poppers or stick baits into the activity. Chunking and chumming can help attract tuna and keep them feeding near the boat when they are present but reluctant to strike trolled lures.The most effective technique depends on water temperature, current, bait availability, wind and the location of the fish.Full-Day Charters Recommended for Serious Tuna AnglersAnglers specifically targeting large yellowfin tuna should consider booking a full-day Cabo fishing charter.Tuna schools may be located many miles offshore, and a longer trip gives the captain more time and range to search productive banks, current lines, dolphin schools, feeding birds and concentrations of bait.A full-day charter also provides additional time to deploy kite-fishing equipment and adjust tactics as offshore conditions change.The current tuna activity is occurring alongside a very productive summer billfish season, with recent trophy size blue marlin and black marlin hook ups.About Top Anglers Sportfishing Charters CaboTop Anglers Sportfishing Charters Cabo has provided professionally operated Cabo San Lucas fishing charters for families, first-time anglers, experienced fishermen and groups pursuing trophy-class offshore species since 2004. In addition to their lengthy history in Cabo San Lucas, they also have won numerous major offshore big game fishing tournaments in Cabo and abroad.The company offers a range of sportfishing boats and larger luxury sportfishing yachts selected according to group size, trip length, fishing objectives, comfort preferences and budget.In addition to Top Anglers lengthy experience on the waters of Cabo San Lucas, they also have won numerous major offshore big game fishing tournaments in Cabo and abroad.For charter information, fishing reports and reservations, visit www.topanglersfishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.