Durham School Services Continues to Go Green: Celebrates 26 New EV Buses to Service Duval County Public Schools

Ribbon cutting with Representative Aaron Bean (fourth from the left), along with Paul Talarico, SVP of Operations, and Erika Harding, General Manager.

With the addition of 26 new electric school buses, we’re proud to uphold a core value of our organization and strengthen the communities we serve while advancing our commitment to sustainability.” — Wayne Skinner, SVP, Fleet and Procurement, Durham School Services

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This morning, Durham School Services celebrated another grand milestone: the deployment of 26 new electric school buses and a greener, cleaner ride to school for its drivers and the students of Duval County Public Schools (DCPS). This momentous accomplishment was recognized at a ribbon cutting event hosted by Durham School Services, a leading student transportation provider in North America, with the support of Highland Electric Fleets and DCPS.The 26 IC Bus Type C electric school buses, along with 26 Zerova 30kw chargers, were funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program . The buses will be operated by Durham School Services and supported by Highland Electric Fleets through its Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) model and will begin serving the students and community this upcoming school year.“We are excited to have these new buses on the roads contributing to a better experience and environment for our students, families, and the greater community,” said Chayla Ferguson, Director of Transportation, Duval County Public Schools. “Knowing that we can experience the benefits of electric vehicles at no additional cost to our taxpayers is a bonus.” According to the EPA , electrifying just one school bus eliminates as much carbon dioxide as taking four passenger vehicles off the road over its lifetime. For DCPS, that’s the equivalent to 104 cars and approximately 1,560 tons of carbon dioxide. Other benefits of electrification that have also been reported include lower greenhouse gas emissions, quieter rides for students and drivers, improved performance and behavior at school, reduced maintenance costs, and much, much more.“We’re excited for the opportunity to expand our fleet of electric vehicles and support a greener future for the students and communities of Duval County,” said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Fleet and Procurement, Durham School Services. “With the addition of 26 new electric-powered school buses, we’re proud to uphold a core value of our organization and strengthen the communities we serve while advancing our commitment to sustainability. It’s an honor to do so alongside our valued partner of more than 18 years, Duval County Public Schools.”Skinner continued, “This project took a significant amount of hard work and effort from many partners and supporters. I’d like to thank everyone for their involvement and dedication to making it such a great success and priority. Congratulations to DCPS for embarking on this new journey towards a more sustainable tomorrow.”“This project delivers meaningful benefits for both students and the district," said Brian Buccella, Chief Commercial Officer, Highland Electric Fleets. "Research shows that replacing just five diesel school buses can reduce pediatric asthma risk for approximately 1,500 students, underscoring the connection between cleaner transportation and healthier communities. For school districts, the benefits extend beyond student health. Electric school buses help lower maintenance costs and create more predictable operating expenses over the long term. We're proud to partner with Durham School Services and Duval County Public Schools to help make this transition a success."The ribbon cutting event took place this morning, July 30, 2026, at Durham School Services’ transportation facility with Duval County Public School district staff and board members, Highland Electric Fleets representatives, Durham School Services leadership, and community members in attendance. After the conclusion of the event, attendees were invited to take a ride on one of the new electric buses, as well as tour the facility.About Duval County Public SchoolsDuval County Public Schools is the 18th largest school district in the nation, educating more than 128,000 students in over 190 schools. Its mission is to provide educational excellence for every student, every day. Visit www.duvalschools.org to learn more.As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.About Highland Electric FleetsHighland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com

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