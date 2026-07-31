The Robin Foundation Expands Statewide Life-Saving Mission Through Community Partnerships, Public Policy and Education

Victims of Fentanyl Poisoning Cristina-Stefanie-Robin Cavallo NSU Robin Foundation Club Members at the Walk for Lives Events

Every life lost to an overdose represents a family forever changed,” — Cristina Cavallo

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of the 2nd Annual South Florida Walk for Lives , The Robin Foundation is expanding its lifesaving mission through new university partnerships, statewide legislative initiatives, growing volunteer engagement, and national advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. These initiatives reflect the Foundation’s continued commitment to preventing overdose deaths by increasing public awareness, expanding access to Naloxone, strengthening community partnerships, and advancing innovative public safety solutions throughout Florida.Founded in memory of Robin Cavallo and her daughter, Stefanie Cavallo, The Robin Foundation was established to transform personal tragedy into action by providing education, distributing free Naloxone (Narcan), promoting overdose prevention, and building partnerships that improve emergency preparedness throughout Florida.“Every life lost to an overdose represents a family forever changed,” said Cristina Cavallo, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist of The Robin Foundation. “Our mission is to ensure that every community has the education, partnerships, and lifesaving resources needed to respond quickly when every second counts. The progress we’ve made over the past several months demonstrates what is possible when communities come together with a shared purpose.”Walk for Lives Unites the CommunityOn July 11, 2026, The Robin Foundation successfully hosted the 2nd Annual South Florida Walk for Lives in Fort Lauderdale, bringing together families, first responders, healthcare professionals, educators, recovery organizations, students, businesses, elected officials, and community leaders.The event honored those who have lost their lives to overdose while inspiring hope through education, awareness, and community action. The Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to every sponsor, exhibitor, volunteer, speaker, public safety agency, healthcare partner, and participant whose support made the event a tremendous success.Building on that momentum, The Robin Foundation will join organizations from across the nation at the National Walk for Lives in Washington, D.C., on September 25, 2026, continuing its commitment to advancing overdose awareness and prevention on a national stage. While in Washington, Foundation leadership also plans to meet with members of Congress and national leaders to discuss innovative overdose prevention initiatives and expand support for lifesaving public policy.Expanding Partnerships with Florida UniversitiesThe Robin Foundation continues to engage the next generation of public health and community leaders through partnerships with colleges and universities.Following the successful launch of student chapters at Nova Southeastern University and the University of Central Florida , additional universities have expressed interest in collaborating with the Foundation on campus-based overdose prevention programs, student leadership initiatives, volunteer opportunities, research projects, and community outreach activities.College and university students interested in establishing a Robin Foundation chapter on their campus are encouraged to submit a request by visiting:These partnerships help educate students while promoting safer campuses and preparing future professionals to address one of today’s most pressing public health challenges.Volunteers Drive the Mission ForwardVolunteers remain the heart of The Robin Foundation’s success.Throughout South Florida, volunteers continue to distribute free Naloxone, conduct overdose prevention training, participate in community outreach events, and educate schools, businesses, municipalities, faith-based organizations, and civic groups on recognizing and responding to overdose emergencies.Individuals interested in becoming a Robin Foundation volunteer are encouraged to visit:The Foundation also recognizes Loretta Nido, who joined The Robin Foundation in May 2026 as a volunteer immediately became an invaluable member of the volunteer team. Her leadership, organizational skills, and unwavering commitment played an important role in coordinating the successful 2nd Annual South Florida Walk for Lives in Fort Lauderdale.Increasing Public AwarenessThe Robin Foundation’s message continues to reach new audiences through local media.Founders Chris Cavallo and Cristina Cavallo, together with Loretta Nido, recently participated in interviews with NBC and FOX News, highlighting the Foundation’s mission, the growing impact of fentanyl poisoning, and the importance of increasing public access to Naloxone and overdose prevention education throughout Florida.Advancing Life-Saving Public PolicyBeyond education and community outreach, The Robin Foundation is actively working with leaders in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate to develop legislation that would designate Overdose Emergency Cabinets (OECs) as Emergency Medical Equipment.The proposed legislation would establish Overdose Emergency Cabinets as a recognized component of public emergency preparedness alongside Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), First Aid Kits, and Bleeding Control Kits.Under the proposal, public buildings and other designated facilities that maintain emergency medical equipment would also provide a separate Overdose Emergency Cabinet containing Naloxone (Narcan) and clear overdose response instructions. The goal is to ensure that lifesaving medication is immediately available during an opioid or fentanyl overdose emergency, just as an AED is available during a cardiac emergency.The Foundation believes this initiative has the potential to establish a new public safety standard throughout Florida and serve as a model for communities across the nation.Looking AheadAs The Robin Foundation continues to grow, it remains committed to expanding overdose prevention education, strengthening partnerships with municipalities and healthcare organizations, supporting student leadership, increasing volunteer engagement, and advancing public policy that protects lives.The Foundation invites individuals, businesses, schools, healthcare organizations, municipalities, and community leaders to join its growing network of partners dedicated to preventing overdose deaths through education, preparedness, and compassion.Together, we can build safer communities where every person has access to the knowledge, training, and lifesaving resources needed to respond in an emergency.For more information about The Robin Foundation, volunteer opportunities, community presentations, university partnerships, or legislative initiatives, please visit www.therobinfoundation.org About The Robin FoundationThe Robin Foundation is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing overdose deaths through education, advocacy, community partnerships, volunteer engagement, free Naloxone distribution, university collaboration, and innovative public safety initiatives, including the placement of Overdose Emergency Cabinets. Inspired by the lives of Robin and Stefanie Cavallo, the Foundation is committed to empowering communities with the tools, training, and resources needed to save lives.

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