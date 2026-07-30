Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Teddy L. Atik Awarded As NJ Top Doc

Dr. Teddy L. Atik

Teddy Atik, MD, FAAOS of Central Jersey Hand Surgery has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2026.

EATONTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teddy Atik, MD, FAAOS, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon recognized by NJ Top Docs for his clinical excellence and contributions to the field. He provides advanced, integrative care at Central Jersey Hand Surgery, with locations in Freehold, Eatontown, and Toms River.Dr. Atik is known for his expertise in minimally invasive techniques, specializing in procedures such as single-incision endoscopic carpal and cubital tunnel release. He also offers innovative solutions for thumb basal joint arthritis, including joint replacement with a metal implant designed to improve strength and grip compared to traditional surgical approaches.He earned his medical degree from New York University (NYU) School of Medicine and completed his residency at NYU Medical Center and the Hospital for Joint Diseases. He went on to complete a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Dr. Atik is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery in both orthopedic surgery and hand surgery, and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Atik has played a key role in advancing hand surgery techniques. He was among the first in the United States to introduce Xiaflex and Needle Aponeurotomy for the treatment of Dupuytren’s contracture, and co-designed a device now used nationwide for safer endoscopic carpal and cubital tunnel procedures.Through a combination of technical precision and forward-thinking care, Dr. Atik continues to push the field forward while helping patients regain function, strength, and quality of life.To learn more about Dr. Teddy L. Atik, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drteddyatik/ ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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