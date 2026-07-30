The New myBOX IPC Delivers Industrial SCADA Right Out of the Box

myBOX IPC combines industrial hardware, myPRO HMI/SCADA software, secure VPN remote access and edge computing in one compact Industrial Edge IPC. The myACCESS mobile dashboard provides secure remote access to PLCs, SCADA systems and industrial devices, allowing engineers to monitor equipment status from anywhere, anytime. mySCADA Technologies is a provider of HMI/SCADA software, Industrial Edge IPC platforms and secure remote connectivity solutions for Industry 4.0.

mySCADA Technologies launches myBOX IPC, an all-in-one Industrial Edge IPC that helps deploy SCADA in minutes instead of hours.

With myBOX IPC, we've combined industrial hardware, SCADA software, secure VPN and edge computing into one platform, helping customers deploy SCADA in minutes instead of hours.” — Petr Svoboda , CEO of mySCADA

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mySCADA introduces an all-in-one Industrial Edge IPC that combines HMI/SCADA, secure remote access, VPN and edge computing in a single rugged device.mySCADA Technologies today announced the launch of the new myBOX IPC , an industrial edge platform designed to simplify SCADA deployment for manufacturers, OEMs and system integrators.As industrial companies accelerate their digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives, there is growing demand for compact, secure and easy-to-deploy edge solutions. The myBOX IPC addresses this need by combining industrial hardware with preinstalled myPRO HMI/SCADA software, allowing users to visualize, monitor and control industrial processes almost immediately after installation.Unlike traditional industrial PCs that require operating system installation, SCADA deployment and extensive network configuration, myBOX IPC arrives production-ready. Users simply connect the device to their PLC, deploy their project and begin collecting and visualizing real-time production data.Deploy SCADA in Minutes Instead of HoursOne of the biggest challenges in industrial automation is the time required to deploy new SCADA systems.Installing an operating system, configuring industrial software, setting up networking, enabling secure remote access and validating the complete environment can significantly delay machine commissioning.The myBOX IPC eliminates these steps by arriving fully prepared for industrial operation.Manufacturers and system integrators can deploy SCADA in minutes instead of hours, dramatically simplifying installation while reducing engineering effort.One Device Replaces Multiple Industrial ComponentsRather than installing several separate devices, the myBOX IPC integrates essential industrial technologies into one compact platform.Industrial Edge IPCmyPRO HMI/SCADA RuntimeIndustrial VPN GatewaySecure Remote AccessIndustrial RouterWeb-based HMIReal-Time DashboardsAlarm ManagementHistorical Data LoggingIndustrial Edge Computing PlatformBy consolidating multiple industrial functions into a single device, the myBOX IPC simplifies system architecture, reduces hardware requirements and makes future maintenance easier.Built for Secure Industrial Edge ComputingThe shift toward Industrial Edge Computing is changing the way manufacturers collect, process and visualize production data.Running SCADA applications directly at the edge reduces latency, improves system availability and enables local operation even when cloud connectivity is unavailable.The myBOX IPC has been designed specifically for this new generation of industrial automation while also providing secure remote connectivity that helps manufacturers maintain operational visibility without exposing production networks to unnecessary cybersecurity risks.Industrial Hardware Designed for 24/7 OperationThe myBOX IPC has been engineered for continuous operation in demanding industrial environments.Key hardware features include:Quad-Core Industrial Processor8 GB RAM64 GB eMMC StorageIntegrated Supercapacitor Power BackupDual-band Wi-FiOptional LTE ConnectivityEthernet, RS232, RS485 and USB InterfacesOperating Temperature: -25 °C to +60 °CIts compact design allows installation directly inside control cabinets, machines and distributed industrial systems.A Complete Platform for Modern ManufacturingThe myBOX IPC supports a wide range of industrial applications, including:Machine MonitoringProduction VisualizationFactory DashboardsOEM Machine ControlRemote MaintenanceIndustrial IoT ProjectsWater & Wastewater AutomationEnergy MonitoringBuilding AutomationDistributed SCADA SystemsWhether deployed on a single machine or across multiple production sites, the platform provides secure, scalable industrial visualization with minimal deployment effort.Powered by myPRO HMI/SCADAAt the heart of the myBOX IPC is myPRO, mySCADA's professional HMI/SCADA platform.Users can build responsive dashboards, configure alarms, collect historical data, monitor production KPIs and securely access applications from desktop computers, tablets and smartphones—all from one industrial edge device."myBOX IPC replaces multiple industrial components with one ready-to-deploy platform, helping manufacturers deploy SCADA in minutes instead of hours."— Petr Svoboda, CEO of mySCADA TechnologiesAvailabilityThe new myBOX IPC is available now through mySCADA Technologies and its global partner network.Learn more about the myBOX IPC:About mySCADA TechnologiesmySCADA Technologies develops modern HMI/SCADA software, Industrial Edge Computing solutions and secure remote connectivity platforms for industrial automation. Its technologies help manufacturers visualize, monitor and control production processes while simplifying deployment through integrated edge hardware and open industrial communication standards. By combining software and hardware into complete industrial solutions, mySCADA enables faster digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, infrastructure and Industrial IoT applications.

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