Safety Spotters Gives Parents and Teachers Free Online-Safety Books for Children Aged 5 to 14

The Shark on the Screen Not My Photo The App That Asked Too Much The Prize That Wanted a Password The Clip That Never Happened

As deepfakes and voice-cloning scams reach children, a UK imprint gives its online-safety story books away free to families and schools.

A child now has to question a familiar voice on the phone or a photo that never happened. Price should never be the reason a family goes without a book that builds that habit.” — Sotiris Spyrou, author and founder of Verity AI

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Spotters , the children's imprint of UK AI-trust consultancy Verity AI , is giving parents and teachers free copies of its online-safety books for children. Anyone can choose a book for a child's age at safetyspotters.com/free , and the ebook is sent to their inbox at no cost.The offer comes as AI-enabled deception reaches children directly. Deepfake images, cloned voices and convincing scam messages are now cheap to make and easy to spread, and a child may meet a familiar voice on the phone, or a video of someone they know, that is not real. Much of the online-safety material in circulation predates this shift, and the child-protection duties of the Online Safety Act have made the gap harder to ignore.Safety Spotters books are detective stories set in the town of Kettlebridge, where children learn to spot the clues that something online is not what it claims to be. Under the campaign, a reader picks a book for the right age band, gives an email address, and receives the ebook as a free review copy. The imprint asks only that, if the book helps, the reader leaves an honest review. Reviews are voluntary, and an honest opinion is what is wanted, positive or not. First readers also receive each new book free, ahead of general release.Sotiris Spyrou, author of the Safety Spotters series and founder of Verity AI, said: "We cannot check every message or video for a child, but we can help them build one habit early: pause and check before you believe. We are giving the books away because a family that wants to teach that should not be stopped by a price, and we kept real AI and data collection out of them so a school can trust them without reading the small print."19 books are live now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback, grouped by age: 5 to 7, 7 to 11, and 11 to 14, so a parent or teacher can pick the right reading level. The stories cover private information, sharing photos, scam messages, voice cloning, AI-generated images and thinking critically about what a machine says.The books carry the imprint's defining choice. A Safety Spotters product about AI contains no real AI and collects no data from a child. There are no accounts, no logins, no tracking and no chatbots. Children can learn how AI-generated deception works, and build the habit of questioning what they see and hear, without being handed to a live AI system or asked for personal information to do it.The free online-safety books are offered so that price is never the reason a child goes without them. Titles and age bands are at safetyspotters.com/free.Safety Spotters is a children's imprint of Verity AI, a UK consultancy working on AI trust and safety.Notes to editors: Safety Spotters publishes online-safety detective books for children across Key Stages 1 to 3, for ages 5 to 14, in Kindle and paperback. 19 titles are live. Free review copies are available at safetyspotters.com/free; readers are invited, not required, to leave honest reviews. The books contain no live AI and collect no data from children. Safety Spotters is an imprint of Verity AI Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.