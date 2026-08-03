Access Fixtures Delivers Dark Sky Friendly Tennis Court Lighting at Corinthian Yacht Club

Dark Sky Friendly Tennis Court Lighting for the Corinthian Yacht Club APTI 600W twin arm wood pole mount tennis court LED sport light Corinthian Yacht Club Corinthian Yacht Club Tennis Court Aerial Night Dark Sky LED Lighting - Light Trespass Corinthian Yacht Club Photometric Analysis ASTA LED Sport Light - the current Access Fixtures platform for dark sky friendly outdoor tennis court and sports facility lighting, succeeding the APTI 600 specified at the Corinthian Yacht Club.

Eight APTI 600 LED sport lights replace 1,000-watt metal halide lamps - 33 footcandles, zero upward light, verified light trespass control.

Access Fixtures modeled it, confirmed it, and then built it. 33 footcandles on court, zero light off the property. That is what a photometric study does for a client.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces the completion of a twin-court LED lighting project at the Corinthian Yacht Club in Marblehead, Massachusetts. The project replaced aging 1,000-watt metal halide lamps with eight APTI 600 LED sport lights, delivering an average of 33 footcandles across both courts and a dark-sky-friendly tennis court lighting design that protects a neighboring residential property.

The Corinthian Yacht Club presented a specific challenge: the club needed competition-level illumination on twin side-by-side courts while keeping all light within the property boundary. A neighboring property required a dedicated light trespass calculation grid as part of the photometric study. The result was zero upward light, and a verified light trespass boundary was confirmed before a single fixture was ordered.

"The Corinthian Yacht Club project is exactly the kind of project that demonstrates what a photometric study does for a client," said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "We didn't guess at the outcome. We modeled it, confirmed it, and then built it. The result speaks for itself: 33 footcandles on court, zero light off the property."

Project Details

Access Fixtures lighting engineers designed the layout around four existing 30-foot wood poles positioned 10 feet from the sidelines and aligned with the court inbound lines. Eight APTI 600-watt LED sport lights were mounted using twin-arm wood pole mounts, two fixtures per pole, replacing the existing 1,000-watt metal halide lamps without requiring new pole installation.

The photometric-engineered system delivers:

33 average footcandles across both courts

2.15 max/min uniformity ratio

0% upward light, dark-sky-friendly design verified by photometric analysis

Backlight shielding on each fixture ensures all light is directed onto the court surface, with no spillage above the fixture plane.

Proactive Project Management

The project was ordered on January 12, 2021. In March 2021, COVID-19 created a supply disruption affecting optic lens components. Access Fixtures identified the delay early and notified the Corinthian Yacht Club proactively on March 10, providing a revised production schedule. Fixtures shipped March 18 and arrived on site March 30, maintaining the project timeline despite the supply chain disruption.

About the APTI 600 and ASTA LED Sports Light

The APTI 600 specified for this project has been succeeded by the ASTA LED Sports Light, Access Fixtures' current platform for outdoor sports and court lighting. The ASTA delivers the same precision optic control and photometric performance that defined the APTI 600, with an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 200,000 hours and IP66 weather protection. Shop tennis court lighting packages at Access Fixtures.

For tennis court lighting projects, Access Fixtures provides a full photometric study with every design, modeling footcandle levels, uniformity ratios, upward light, and light trespass boundaries before any fixtures are ordered.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and outdoor LED lighting solutions, specializing in durable, high-performance products designed for demanding environments. Access Fixtures serves municipalities, universities, sports facilities, and commercial properties across the United States. For more information, visit www.accessfixtures.com or call 800-468-9925.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.