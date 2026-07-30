zakipoint Health Welcomes Kasie Tresback as Senior Director of Client and Partner Enablement

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- zakipoint Health, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare engagement, navigation, and analytics solutions for TPAs, employers, and health plans, is pleased to announce that Kasie Tresback has joined the company as Senior Director of Client and Partner Enablement.

Tresback brings nearly a decade of progressive leadership experience spanning customer experience, product enablement, implementation, portfolio management, and client success within the healthcare benefits and health technology industries. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for translating complex healthcare technology into practical, scalable solutions that improve operational efficiency while delivering meaningful value to employers, brokers, third-party administrators (TPAs), providers, and members.

In her new role, Tresback will lead strategic initiatives focused on strengthening client outcomes, implementation excellence, partner enablement, and long-term customer success. She will play a critical role in expanding zakipoint Health's client success organization while accelerating adoption of the company's AI-powered healthcare engagement platform.

Prior to joining zakipoint Health, Tresback served as Director of Customer Experience at Cobalt Benefits Group, where she led digital strategy, platform operations, client experience initiatives, and product adoption across member and provider engagement solutions. She successfully launched and expanded digital health programs, customer engagement platforms, provider portals, and strategic healthcare partnerships supporting thousands of employers and members.

Her experience spans customer success, implementation, product management, operations, sales enablement, and technology leadership, giving her a unique ability to align people, processes, and technology to deliver exceptional customer experiences and measurable business outcomes. She is widely recognized for building high-performing teams and operational programs that improve client adoption, engagement, and long-term success.

"I've spent my career helping TPAs simplify healthcare experiences through collaboration, technology, and operational excellence," said Tresback. "Joining zakipoint Health is an exciting opportunity to help clients unlock the full potential of data-driven engagement while building lasting partnerships that improve outcomes for employers and their members."

Jaclyn Mains, BSN, RN, Chief Revenue Officer at zakipoint Health, said Tresback's appointment reflects the company's continued investment in client success and strategic growth.

"Kasie brings an exceptional combination of strategic thinking, operational excellence, and an unwavering passion for client enablement," said Mains. "As we continue expanding our AI-powered platform and growing our partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, having a leader with Kasie's experience will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients. She understands the challenges TPAs and employers face, and her ability to bridge strategy with execution makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We're thrilled to welcome her to zakipoint Health."

The addition of Tresback further reinforces zakipoint Health's commitment to helping TPAs, health plans, brokers, and employers modernize healthcare engagement through intelligent technology, AI-powered automation, advanced analytics, and exceptional client partnerships.

About zakipoint Health

zakipoint Health is a leading healthcare engagement and AI technology company helping TPAs, employers, brokers, and health plans transform the healthcare experience. Through its integrated platform, zakipoint Health delivers AI-powered member engagement, customer service automation, digital navigation, analytics, provider tools, and personalized healthcare experiences that improve outcomes while reducing administrative burden and healthcare costs. By combining actionable data, automation, and an intuitive digital experience, zakipoint Health empowers organizations to better engage members, improve operational efficiency, and drive measurable results.

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