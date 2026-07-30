Ruland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B4005816 RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears STATION: Rutland CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 DATE/TIME: July 29th, 2026, at approximately 0731 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 309 N Main St, Wallingford, VT VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass ACCUSED: Robert Horick AGE: 63 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient VICTIM: Cumberland Farms CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 29th, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were advised of a trespassing complaint. After further investigation, it was determined that Robert Horick was unlawfully trespassing at the Cumberland Farms. Horick was transported to the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks for processing. Horick was released and cited to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 29th, 2026 at 12:30 PM. LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Yes COURT ACTION: Yes COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division COURT DATE/TIME: July 29th, 2026 at 12:30 PM *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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