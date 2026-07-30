Ruland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:
26B4005816
RANK /
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears
STATION:
Rutland
CONTACT#:
(802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME:
July 29th, 2026, at approximately 0731 hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: 309 N Main St, Wallingford, VT
VIOLATION:
Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED:
Robert Horick
AGE: 63
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM:
Cumberland Farms
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT
SUMMARY OF
INCIDENT:
On July 29th,
2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were advised of a
trespassing complaint. After further investigation, it was determined that
Robert Horick was unlawfully trespassing at the Cumberland Farms. Horick was
transported to the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks for processing.
Horick was released and cited to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland
Criminal Division on July 29th, 2026 at 12:30 PM.
LODGED
- LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
N/A
MUG
SHOT: Yes
COURT
ACTION: Yes
COURT:
Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT
DATE/TIME: July 29th, 2026 at 12:30 PM
*Please
note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the
court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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