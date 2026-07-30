Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,430 in the last 365 days.

Ruland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26B4005816

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears                             

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: July 29th, 2026, at approximately 0731 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 309 N Main St, Wallingford, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Robert Horick

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: Cumberland Farms

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 29th, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were advised of a trespassing complaint. After further investigation, it was determined that Robert Horick was unlawfully trespassing at the Cumberland Farms. Horick was transported to the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks for processing. Horick was released and cited to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 29th, 2026 at 12:30 PM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 29th, 2026 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ruland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.