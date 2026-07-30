Berlin Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference With Access To Emergency Services
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3006370
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x2 and Interference With Access To Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Ronald Collins
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/29/2026 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the area of Reservoir Road in the Town of Orange for a reported Family Fight. Through investigation, it was determined that Ronald Collins (39) of Orange Vermont, caused pain and fear to a household member. Collins was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Collins was lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex. Collins was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/30/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Image Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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