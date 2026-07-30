Acuiti Labs Named Among Great Place To Work® Top 50 Best Mid-Size Workplaces 2026

Acuiti Labs ranks #41 in Great Place To Work® Top 50 Best Mid-Size Workplaces 2026, recognizing its people-first culture and commitment to employee growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuiti Labs, one of the world's leading SAP BRIM companies and a global leader in SAP Quote-to-Cash (Q2C), revenue transformation, and intelligent billing solutions, has secured the #41 position in the Great Place To Work Top 50 Best Mid-Size Workplaces 2026 rankings. The recognition marks a significant advancement from last year's Top 100 ranking and reflects the company's continued commitment to building a people-first workplace where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to achieve their full potential.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, recognizing organizations that build high-trust, high-performance workplaces built on credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces™ ranking honors companies that consistently deliver exceptional employee experiences while cultivating cultures where collaboration and performance thrive together.For Acuiti Labs, this recognition is a testament to the collective commitment of its employees across global teams who continue to shape a culture rooted in the company's core values of Excellence, Integrity, Pride, Respect, and Learning. Over the past year, the company has strengthened its focus on employee development, leadership growth, and cross-functional collaboration, fostering an environment where people are empowered to learn, contribute, and thrive."Being recognized among the Top 50 Best Mid-Size Workplaces is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the experience and dedication of our people," said Rishi Singh, COO at Acuiti Labs. "Our culture has always been built around empowering individuals to grow, collaborate, and make an impact. This recognition belongs to every member of the Acuiti Labs team who contributes to that culture every day."This recognition reinforces Acuiti Labs' belief that lasting business success begins with an empowered workforce and a culture that enables people to thrive. As the company continues to expand globally, it remains committed to enhancing the employee's experience while delivering lasting value to customers and partners.About Acuiti LabsAcuiti Labs is a global consulting and technology company specializing in SAP Quote-to-Cash (Q2C), revenue transformation, and intelligent billing solutions. With deep expertise across SAP BRIM, SAP CPQ, SAP Subscription Billing, Entitlement Management, and Debt Management, the company enables enterprises to modernize complex revenue operations through SAP technologies, AI-enabled transformation, and industry-specific accelerators.Headquartered in London, with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, and India, Acuiti Labs partners with organizations across telecommunications, media, transportation, utilities, and high-tech industries to accelerate digital transformation, optimize revenue management, and elevate customer experiences.

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