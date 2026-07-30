Grady Campbell Announces The 2026 TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market™

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 — Grady Campbell, a leading brand and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the 2026 TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market™.

We are proud to support the 2026 TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market whose relentless pursuit of excellence leads to significant advantages for their clients.” — Kerry Grady, Program Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grady Campbell , a leading brand and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the 2026 TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market™. The TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market is the original award program designed specifically to recognize leading investment banks, advisory firms, and M&A consultants operating in North America. Leading investment banks prioritize strategic advisory services, have deep market expertise, and apply strategies that mitigate financial risks to sustain long-term growth for their clients.TOP 50 Investment Banks is part of the TOP 50 award programs designed specifically to acknowledge and promote leading small and mid-sized private equity and investment banking firms in the middle market. Building on the success of its TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ awards program, Grady Campbell launched the investment banking awards program to broaden its capacity for promoting middle market firms and professionals. TOP 50 Awards are highly regarded as reliable, unbiased programs by private equity firms, investment banks, asset managers, limited partners, and business owners.To learn more, visit: awards.gradycampbell.comAbout Grady CampbellGrady Campbell is unlike any other agency partner in the private equity and investment bank space — decades of experience, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to the middle market. Since 1989, Grady Campbell has planned, designed, and deployed integrated brand and marketing programs for sophisticated clients to deliver effective, state-of-the-art brand strategies that support their goals.To learn more, email: Kerry Grady at kgrady@gradycampbell.com

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