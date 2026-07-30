Cruz, Rosen Introduce Muhammad Ali Boxing Bill



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) today introduced the bipartisan Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act of 2026, legislation that removes legal barriers to allow voluntary, league-style Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs) to compete alongside traditional promoters. The bill strengthens fighter protections and safety standards, while creating new opportunities for organizations to compete, giving boxers more choices and fans better matchups.

The modern boxing landscape is plagued by an outdated and fragmented business model that too often prevents marquee matchups, limits opportunities for fighters to compete consistently, and lacks modern, uniform health and safety protections. The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act establishes a framework under which UBOs may organize fights, rank fighters, and award titles. The bill also strengthens contract protections, establishes minimum fight participation requirements for UBOs, and prohibits contracted fighters from betting on their own matches.



Upon introduction, Chairman Cruz said: “In the twentieth century, boxing produced household names and championship fights that captivated the country. Past reforms improved the safety and fairness of the sport, but today, too many of the biggest matchups never happen because the sport is trapped in a fragmented system. This bipartisan legislation will revive marquee matchups, strengthen protections for fighters, and make boxing great again.”



Senator Rosen said: “Boxing is a staple in Nevada, bringing in thousands of visitors, supporting jobs, and contributing to our local economy. Since the passage of the Ali Act, which secured critical protections for boxers almost three decades ago, the industry has continued to grow, but has sometimes struggled to keep up with an evolving combat sports landscape. We need legislation to revitalize this storied American pastime, while empowering and protecting the boxers who make this sport great. That is why our bipartisan bill keeps Ali Act protections in place and enhances health and safety protections for boxers, all while bringing boxing into the 21st century. These updates will allow the boxing industry to grow and thrive without sacrificing safety.”



Read the one-pager on this legislation HERE.

Read the full text of this legislation HERE.

To view the full list of growing supporters, click HERE.

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