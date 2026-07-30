Paramount Roofing Sponsors Hole At Shamrock 555 Charity Golf Outing In Shelby Township

Paramount Roofing - Plymouth Location

The Detroit Roofing Contractor Will Serve As A Hole Sponsor At The Aug. 6, 2026, Shamrock 555 Charity Golf Outing At Cherry Creek Golf Club.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, Aug. 6, 2026— Paramount Roofing has committed to a hole sponsorship at the Shamrock 555 Charity Golf Outing, an 18-hole scramble benefiting the Shamrock 555 Foundation, a Michigan nonprofit that supports children's educational and social needs as well as underserved individuals and families throughout Detroit. The event takes place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, beginning at 9:30 AM at Cherry Creek Golf Club, located at 52000 Cherry Creek Drive, Shelby Township, MI 48316.As a hole sponsor, Paramount Roofing contributes directly to the Foundation's fundraising efforts, which support local community programs serving children and underserved residents across the region. The Shamrock 555 Charity Golf Outing features on-course contests, auctions, raffles, and giveaways in addition to the 18-hole scramble format. "We are proud to support the Shamrock 555 Foundation and the families and children it serves throughout Metro Detroit," said Eric Reno, President of Paramount Roofing. "Sponsoring this event is one way we can give back to the community that has supported our business for years."Paramount Roofing's hole sponsorship reflects the company's ongoing commitment to the Detroit communities where its crews work every day. The company's involvement in the Shamrock 555 Charity Golf Outing places it alongside other local businesses investing in the Foundation's mission to address educational, social, and economic challenges facing area residents. Contractors, community members, and golfers interested in learning more about Paramount Roofing and its work throughout Metro Detroit can visit the company's website for additional information.About Paramount RoofingParamount Roofing is a roofing and exterior contractor serving Detroit, Michigan, with offices in Romeo, Oxford, and Plymouth. Founded in 2011, the company provides homeowners with roof replacement, roof repair, siding replacement, and window installation. More information is available at paramountbuildinginc.com.

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