Kick-Off the 2026 Farmers Market Week in Reisterstown on August 2!

July 30, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 30, 2026)– On Sunday, August 2, 2026, join Maryland’s Best to kick-off Maryland Farmers Market Week at the Reisterstown Farmers Market! To celebrate this national recognition of the vital role farmers play in our food system, Maryland Governor Wes Moore has declared August 2-8, 2026 as Maryland Farmers Market Week.

Maryland’s Best—the marketing arm of the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA)—will be at the Reisterstown Farmers Market, located outside of Franklin Middle School, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET. The celebration will feature a chef competition sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland and the World Food Championships.

Competitors will have to shop from the local farmers market and use at least five Maryland-grown ingredients in their dish, including at least one protein. Dishes will be judged by a blind panel of judges including MDA Chief of Staff Harrison Palmer, Fox45 BMORE Lifestyle Host Tiffany “Lady T” Watson and Chef Matthew Lego of Leo Annapolis, Maryland’s Best 2026 Chef Partner of the Year. Participants will vie for a “Golden Ticket” that enables them to compete at the World Food Championships, which will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana this October. More information about the cooking competition can be found on the Reisterstown Farmers Market Facebook page.

“We are incredibly excited to be hosting this year’s competition at the Reisterstown Farmers Market and highlight our wonderful farmers, food producers and vendors who make our local food community so special,” said Samantha Kahan, manager of the Reisterstown Farmers Market. “This event brings farm to table to life, showcasing the freshest local ingredients being grown right here in our community. We look forward to celebrating our chefs, vendors, customers and the vibrant local food community we are building together!

Maryland’s Best will promote farmers markets throughout the week to encourage consumers to shop local. With over 100 farmers markets throughout the state, consumers can locate the one nearest to them by visiting marylandsbest.net and entering their zip code.

“We love having a dedicated week to celebrate the farmers, community partners and food access organizations that make Maryland’s farmers markets thrive,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “While fresh, local food is always the highlight, farmers markets are also gathering places that bring communities together and connect people with the farmers who feed them.”

Many Maryland farmers markets, including the Reisterstown Farmers Market, participate in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, a federally-funded nutrition benefit program administered by MDA. The program connects participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and low-resource older adults to farmers markets and farm stands, where they can purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs.

Of the more than 100 farmers markets across the State, the majority have at least one farmer who participates in FMNP. The digital Farmers Market Directory highlights farmers markets in each of the counties and the federal nutrition benefits that are accepted at each one.

Along with FMNP, the Maryland Market Money program offers a dollar-for-dollar match for purchases made using federal nutrition benefits at participating Maryland farmers markets, farm stands and farms that offer community supported agriculture (CSAs). Maryland Market Money is also administered by MDA and helps to remove economic barriers for Marylanders experiencing food insecurity through its matching program.

While farmers markets offer a variety of products like produce, honey, eggs, meats, breads, flowers, coffee and even spirits, summer is the peak season for tomatoes, berries, leafy greens and more! In addition to regular market operations, which can be found in the Directory, many markets across the state will host special events and activities throughout Maryland Farmers Market Week. The following markets will offer unique opportunities for shoppers to celebrate local food, farmers, and their communities:

32nd Street Market in Baltimore will celebrate with the following activities: Farm Tractor Photo Ops, courtesy of Gardener’s Gourmet, from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Trinidad & Tobago Baltimore Steel Band will play live music from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. Artist Jennifer Kotler will be on-site with her work and to create five-minute market portraits for $5 from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



Baltimore Farmers Market will commemorate National Farmers Market Week on Sunday, August 2 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with live entertainment, farm-to-table cooking demonstrations, restaurant pop-ups and the opportunity to welcome elected officials, civic leaders and community partners.

Boonsboro Farmers Market will celebrate on Tuesday, August 4 with “Shop Local Specials” at participating vendors, as well as a special Scavenger Hunt in the Market for children of any age.

Bryans Road Farmers Market will celebrate on Sunday, August 2 by offering an extended schedule from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be music, kids activities, local authors, Charles County Farm Bureau members, a raffle and more.

Catonsville Farmers Market will have a special event on Wednesday, August 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. and will feature baskets filled with market goodies available for raffle.

Farmers Market Frederick will host craft activities for children, including vegetable stamping on reusable tote bags at the following locations: YMCA Farmers Market on Tuesday, August 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1000 N Market St. Frederick, MD. Field Fresh Farmers Marke t on Saturday, August 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Frederick Fairgrounds Lot A, 797 E. Patrick St. Frederick. MD. Frederick Farmers Market at Sophie & Madigan’s Playground, 632 Contender Way, Frederick, MD on Saturday, August 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Govans Farmers Market will host their weekly market on Wednesday, August 5 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will feature jam tastings with Shaw Orchards, rock painting activities with Echo Foxtrot, and tasty treats and samples from participating market vendors.

City of Laurel Farmers Market will give away extra “stamps” as part of their sustainable shopping initiative on Thursday, August 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Customers that tag the market, along with National Farmers Week on their social media, will get two additional stamps. Mention “Happy National Farmers Market Week” at the market and receive one stamp! Stamps can be redeemed for prizes. Every 10 th person that says “Happy National Farmers Market Week” to the front desk will receive a commemorative keychain designed by EriTech Consulting.

Kenilworth Farmers Market will operate on Tuesday, August 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and offer a special raffle for a basket full of local goodies.

Merriweather District Farmers Marke t will host their weekly market on Thursday, August 6 from 3:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. and will feature a full line-up of producers along with live music.

The Farmers Market Coalition offers a free promotional tool kit for any farmers markets that wish to join the celebration.It’s not too late to join in the fun and plan a special activity or event to celebrate your market community!

For more information, please visit the Maryland Farmers Market page on the MDA website.