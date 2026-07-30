AbleVu and Autism Double-Checked Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Autism-Friendly Travel

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Strategic partnership combines trusted autism readiness expertise with AI-powered accessibility tech to help travelers make informed decisions before visit.

Our partnership with Autism Double-Checked combines trusted industry expertise with innovative technology to help families make informed travel decisions with greater confidence. ” — Meegan Winters, CEO of AbleVu.

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AbleVu, the AI -powered accessibility platform helping people answer real-world accessibility questions before they go, today announced a strategic partnership with Autism Double-Checked (ADC), a recognized leader in autism readiness training for the travel and hospitality industry.The partnership brings together two organizations with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to making travel more accessible, predictable, and welcoming for autistic travelers and their families.Autism Double-Checked has helped destinations, hotels, attractions, transportation providers, and tourism organizations better serve autistic guests through specialized autism readiness training and operational guidance. AbleVu helps travelers discover and understand accessibility information before they visit through its accessibility platform and AbleBot ™, one of the first AI accessibility answer engines built specifically to answer real-world accessibility questions.Together, the organizations will work to improve how autism-friendly travel information is shared, discovered, and understood, making it easier for travelers to find businesses and destinations that meet their individual needs while helping organizations communicate the accessibility efforts they have already invested in."Accessibility begins long before someone arrives at a destination," said Meegan Winters, CEO of AbleVu. "Our partnership with Autism Double-Checked combines trusted industry expertise with innovative technology to help families make informed travel decisions with greater confidence. Together, we're making it easier for organizations to showcase their accessibility efforts and easier for travelers to discover them."As part of the partnership, Autism Double-Checked resources and expertise will help strengthen the accessibility information available through AbleVu's growing platform, while AbleBot will continue to provide travelers with practical answers to the questions that matter most before they visit.Examples include:Are staff trained to support autistic guests?Are quiet spaces or sensory accommodations available?What accessibility features should families expect?Are visual guides or social stories available before arrival?What resources are available if someone becomes overwhelmed?"Creating truly welcoming travel experiences requires both preparation and access to reliable information," said Alan Day, Founder and CEO of Autism Double-Checked. "By partnering with AbleVu, we're helping connect organizations that are committed to autism inclusion with the travelers and families looking for those experiences. Together, we can make accessibility information more visible, more trusted, and more useful."The collaboration will focus on supporting destinations, hotels, attractions, transportation providers, and tourism organizations while encouraging greater transparency around accessibility information throughout the travel industry.As demand for accessible travel continues to grow, the partnership represents another step toward a future where travelers can confidently plan experiences based on trusted, meaningful accessibility information instead of assumptions.About AbleVuAbleVu is an AI-powered accessibility platform that helps people answer practical accessibility questions before they visit businesses, attractions, destinations, and public places. Through detailed accessibility profiles, verified accessibility information, and AbleBot™, one of the first AI accessibility answer engines built for real-world access questions, AbleVu helps travelers make informed decisions across mobility, autism, sensory, blindness and low vision, Deaf and hard-of-hearing access, cognitive disabilities, service animals, food allergies, and caregiver needs. Learn more at https://ablevu.com About Autism Double-CheckedAutism Double-Checked is a recognized leader in autism readiness training for the travel and hospitality industry. Through specialized training, consulting, and operational guidance, Autism Double-Checked helps destinations, hotels, attractions, and travel providers create more welcoming experiences for autistic travelers and their families.

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